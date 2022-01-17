What's Open, Closed In Havre de Grace On MLK Jr. Day 2022
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD — Monday is a federal holiday to honor the life and legacy of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.
In Havre de Grace, MLK Day affects hours of government offices, libraries, public transportation and other services.
Before you head out, here's a roundup of what's open and what's closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Havre de Grace:
City Hall — Closed
Harford County offices— Closed
Harford County Public Libraries — Closed
Trash collection in Havre de Grace will occur as usual.
The COVID-19 testing tent at Upper Chesapeake will be open but will have a delayed start due to the weather. Hours will be 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Harford County Public Schools and school offices will be closed.
Harford Community College will be closed.
State offices and courts — Closed
The Harford Waste Disposal Center and Tollgate Yard trim drop-off facility will be closed.
MARC Train and Commuter Bus — Operating on an R schedule (not R+) on Penn and Camden lines. The MARC Brunswick line will not run Monday due to the winter storm.
