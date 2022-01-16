What's Open, Closed In Hillsborough County On MLK Jr. Day 2022

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL — Most Hillsborough County and city government offices and facilities will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day federal holiday.

Hillsborough County

All three Hillsborough County COVID-19 Resource sites will be open.

The West Tampa Community Resource Center, 2103 N. Rome Ave., Tampa, will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The walk-up site offers free COVID-19 testing, Pfizer vaccinations, Pfizer booster shots for those who qualify and antibody therapy treatment. No appointments are necessary for testing and vaccinations. However, appointments are necessary for antibody therapy treatment. Visit PatientPortalFL.com to make an appointment.

Progress Village Park, 8701 Progress Blvd., Tampa, will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is a walk-up COVID-19 testing site. No appointments are necessary.

Hillsborough Community College Brandon campus, 10451 Nancy Watkins Drive, Tampa, will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site. No appointments are necessary. The entrance for the Hillsborough Community College Brandon campus COVID-19 testing site is off East Columbus Drive.

Closed On MLK Day

There will be no garbage, recycling and yard waste collections in the unincorporated Hillsborough County Solid Waste Service Area, which includes Tampa Palms, Hunter's Green and New Tampa.

Disposal sites (community collection centers, yard and wood waste processing facilities, transfer stations, the Resource Recovery Facility and Southeast County Landfill) will be closed.

All other Hillsborough County offices and facilities will be closed.

All libraries in the Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative will be closed.

The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center will be closed.

Hillsborough County’s Customer Service Center at 813-272-5900 will be closed.

Emergency calls regarding county water and wastewater service may be directed to 813-744-5600.

All conservation parks will be open.

Skate parks, dog parks, and splash pads will be open.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program Call Center at 866-375-9114 will be open

City Of Tampa

City of Tampa government offices will be closed for the holiday Monday.

The revised collection schedule is as follows:

Residential customers who normally receive service on Monday will not receive garbage, recycling or yard waste service. Customers will receive service on their next scheduled service day. Regular residential collection service schedules will resume Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Commercial customers' collection service will run one day behind through Saturday, Jan. 22. Regular collection service schedules will resume Monday, Jan. 24.

McKay Bay Transfer Station and Scale House at 114 S. 34th St., will be closed on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and will reopen with regularly scheduled hours on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Residents are encouraged to look up their scheduled collection dates through the Tampa Trash and Recycling tool located on the department’s website at www.tampa.gov/solidwaste so they may be prepared. The tool also provides a sign-up option for a reminder notification and is available for download on Apple and Android products.

Temple Terrace

There is no residential garbage or recycling collection in Temple Terrace on MLK Day. City government offices also will be closed.



Selmon Expressway

For the MLK holiday Jan. 17, the Reversible Express Lanes of the Selmon Expressway will turn eastbound at 10 a.m. instead of its normal time of 1 p.m. The REL traffic will be eastbound until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, when it resumes normal hours of operation. For more information, call 813-272-6740 or email info@tampaxway.com.





This article originally appeared on the Tampa Patch