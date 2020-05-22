What's open and closed this long weekend: Beaches, parks and trails in Southern California

Campers Edgar Carrillo and Holly Hirschi roast marshmallows May 20 at Hidden Valley campground in Joshua Tree National Park. (Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

Southern Californians are still under orders to stay close to home and cover their faces outdoors, but the mid-May reopening of Los Angeles city and county trails, L.A. County beaches and Angeles National Forest trails, followed by Joshua Tree National Park, means new room to move for millions in this region.

The re-openings come with many strings attached, including required face coverings in many areas, forbidden gatherings and closed parking lots, piers and beach boardwalks; those details vary by city. L.A. County public health officials, struggling to reduce the largest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the western U.S., are loosening some reins while holding tight to others.

Neighboring counties have been loosening up more rapidly. On public lands, whether on the coast, in the desert or in the mountains, rules continue to change almost daily.

•The Orange County cities of Seal Beach, Huntington Beach and Newport Beach are extending their beach hours for the Memorial Day weekend and reopening many beach-adjacent parking lots.

•The Angeles National Forest north of Los Angeles on May 16 reopened 23 popular trails, four trail heads and 19 roads in the San Gabriel Mountains but will have social distancing requirements. Forest officials also will begin gradually reopening campgrounds, picnic areas and other "developed recreation" sites off-limits since early April.

"Within the next week we'll have some of the campgrounds open," said spokesman Nathan Judy. "Within the next month, hopefully a majority of them." He said campers would be able to check the forest's website beginning Friday for updates on the status of individual campgrounds and picnic areas.

Judy suggested that hikers bring a little more water than usual (because some sources may be dry) and make more noise so other hikers can keep an appropriate distance.

• Though Los Angeles city trails, trail-head parks and golf courses reopened May 9, though crowd-prone Runyon Canyon Park remains closed.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti continues to warn that people shouldn’t congregate in groups larger than a single household, that maintaining physical distance is vital and that wearing a face covering outside while outside your home and car is required.

For the moment, L.A. County's pandemic restrictions are largely shaped by the county's Safer at Home order.

This list is designed to help readers keep track of beach restrictions.

Here's an update on what's happening where. If you do go outside for a walk, remember these tips for keeping safe. Local and state officials emphasize the need to take greater care in maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others.

On the first day that L.A. County beaches reopened after closing because of coronavirus, a steady stream of government vehicles helped keep people moving on Venice Beach's Ocean Front Walk. (Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times) More

Los Angeles city parks, beaches and markets

Griffith Park reopened its trails May 9. All city recreation centers, aquatic facilities, skate parks, tennis courts, playgrounds, baseball fields, soccer fields and basketball courts remain closed as are other "indoor and outdoor sport amenities."

In Griffith Park, authorities have closed facilities including the observatory, Travel Town, train rides, the pony rides, the merry-go-round and some roads.

Elsewhere, the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium in San Pedro remains closed, as is the Sherman Oaks Castle, the Expo Center in Exposition Park and the Silver Lake Meadow.