What's open, closed on MLK Day in Austin? March canceled due to weather

The City of Austin administrative offices and other municipal facilities will be closed Monday, January 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Normal business hours will resume on Tuesday.

Some closures include city council offices, City Hall, the Austin Public Library system and the Austin History Center.

Most Austin Parks and Recreation facilities, museums and cultural arts centers will be closed for the holiday.

What else is closed on MLK Day in Austin:

City of Austin Utilities Customer Care Call Center

City of Austin Utility Customer Service Centers

Downtown Austin Community Court's Violet KeepSafe Storage program

Homeless Services

Court Services

Community Services

Recycled Reads Bookstore

Austin Animal Center

Austin Public Health

Austin Resource Recovery administrative offices

Environmental Health Services at the Rutherford Lane Campus

Office of Vital Records

All WIC and Shots for Tots clinics

Neighbor Centers

What is open on MLK Day in Austin?

Trash, recycling and yard trimmings collection for Austin Resource Recovery customers will remain the same, although the winter weather may impact collection hours.

The Recycle and Reuse Drop-Off Center will be by appointment only on Monday. You can set up an appointment at austintexas.gov/myschedule.

City parks, golf courses, cemeteries and some pools will be open.

For more information, dial 311, 512-974-2000 or with the Austin 3-1-1 mobile app.

MLK Day march in Austin canceled, festival postponed

The MLK Community March has been canceled for Monday, January 15.

The annual MLK Community Festival has been rescheduled for Saturday, January 27.

For more information, visit: https://mlkcelebration.com/

Will mail and packages be delivered?

Postal Service facilities will be closed for retail transactions on Monday, Jan. 15, and there will be no residential or business deliveries, the U.S. Postal Service told USA TODAY.

UPS will not pick up or deliver packages on Monday, Jan. 15, and some UPS Store locations may have modified business hours, according to the company. Check with your local store for specific hours of operation.

UPS Express Critical is available 365 days a year. For more information, visit upsexpresscritical.com.

Most FedEx services will be available on Jan. 15 and FedEx office locations will be open, according to the company's website. Check with your local store for specific hours of operation.

Major banks are closed

Branches of Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Truist, Citibank and Capital One, among others, will be closed on Jan. 15, the companies told USA TODAY.

All Capital One Café locations will remain open with normal business hours.

Are Costco, Walmart and Target open on MLK Day?

Yes, Costco, Walmart and Target, as well as most major retailers and grocers, are open on the holiday.

