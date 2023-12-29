What's open and closed in Ottawa this New Year

People stay warm around the Centennial Flame during a light show on Parliament Hill on New Year's Eve in Ottawa, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Patrick Doyle/Canadian Press - image credit)

People stay warm around the Centennial Flame during a light show on Parliament Hill on New Year's Eve in Ottawa, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Patrick Doyle/Canadian Press)

It's time to close the book on 2023 and ring in the new year.

New Year's Day falls on a Monday, and most stores and services will be closed.

Here's a look at what else to expect as Ottawa welcomes 2024.

City services

Client service centres at Ottawa City Hall, Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Dr. and 255 Centrum Blvd. will be closed on New Year's Day (Monday, Jan. 1).

The provincial offences court at 100 Constellation Dr. and the business licensing centre at 735 Industrial Ave. will also be closed on New Year's Day.

The Metcalfe, West Carleton and North Gower client service centres will be closed from Monday, Dec. 18, to Friday, Jan. 5.

All four employment and social services offices will be closed on New Year's Day.

The City of Ottawa Spay and Neuter Clinic at 26 Concourse Gate will be closed from Friday, Dec. 22 until Monday, Jan. 1. It will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Garbage and recycling

Christmas trees will be picked up on your regular collection day. Please remove all decorations. Christmas trees in plastic bags or frozen into a snowbank will not be collected.

Transit and parking

OC Transpo's customer service line (613-560-5000) will be in service on New Year's Eve from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and New Year's Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Rideau Centre OC Transpo customer service centre will be closed on New Year's Day, but open on New Year's Eve from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All other customer service centres remain closed until Tuesday, Jan. 2.

The taxi coupon line will be closed on New Year's Day.

Free parking will be available at Ottawa City Hall (110 Laurier Ave. W.), the ByWard Market Garage (70 Clarence St.) and the Dalhousie Garage (141 Clarence St.) from 4 p.m. on New Year's Eve until 7 a.m. on New Year's Day. Exit gates will be left open during these hours only. If your vehicle's still in there once the gates come down on Jan. 1, you're responsible for the full cost.

All other municipal parking regulations apply.

Ottawa Public Health

Recreation

The Box Office at Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe will remain closed from Dec. 24 until Jan. 14.

Archives Branch (James Bartleman Centre and the Rideau Archives) will remain closed from Tuesday, Dec. 19 until Monday, Jan 1.

Retail

Rideau Centre, Bayshore Shopping Centre, St. Laurent Shopping Centre, Place d'Orléans and Tanger Outlets will be closed on New Year's Day.

All shopping centres close at 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve. Opening hours on Dec. 31 vary. Check mall websites for details.

Groceries

Most grocery stores in the city will be closed Jan. 1, but you can always check ahead by calling or checking the store's website.

Alcohol