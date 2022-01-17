What's Open, Closed In Pinellas County On MLK Jr. Day 2022

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday so post offices and other federal facilities will be closed Monday, Jan. 17.

Other facilities to close on Monday include:

Pinellas County

Pinellas County government offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This includes departments under the Board of County Commissioners, Clerk’s Office, Tax Collector, Property Appraiser and Supervisor of Elections.

The parks administrative office, Heritage Village and education centers will be closed.

County parks and preserves, Florida Botanical Gardens and county boat ramps and beach access points will remain open.

Annual passes can be purchased online.

The Pinellas County Human Services office locations will be closed.

Pinellas County Building and Development Review Services locations will be closed, and inspections will not take place.

The courts of the Sixth Judicial Circuit (Pinellas and Pasco) will not be in session except for first-appearance advisory hearings and emergency situations.

The offices and adoption center at Pinellas County Animal Services will be closed.

The Solid Waste Disposal Facility will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; however, the Solid Waste Administration Building and Household Electronics and Chemical Collection Center (HEC3) will be closed.

Normal county operating hours will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Clearwater

City of Clearwater offices, libraries and recreation facilities will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17, in observance of Martin Luther King Day.

The city's Solid Waste Department will be working, and there will be no changes to the once-a-week garbage collection schedule.

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration in Clearwater at the North Greenwood Recreation Center is canceled. The NAACP national office instructed all branches to suspend all in-person activities until further notice.

For police or fire emergencies, dial 9-1-1 as usual.

Treasure Island

City of Treasure Island offices will be closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday Jan. 17.

Monday's garbage route will be Tuesday, Jan. 18, and Tuesday's garbage route will be Wednesday, Jan. 19. There is no change to yard waste pickup.

The Treasure Bay Golf and Tennis facility will be open normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and will be offering golf specials to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Contact the facility at 727-360-6062 for more information.

For police or fire emergencies, dial 9-1-1.

This article originally appeared on the Clearwater Patch