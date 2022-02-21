What's Open, Closed On Presidents Day 2022: Prince George's

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD — County government offices and city offices will be closed Monday in observance of President's Day, as will banks, the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and bond markets along with the U.S. Postal Service. The animal services facility will be closed and regular trash service will take place but bulky trash collection is postponed. The electronics recycling acceptance site and household hazardous waste acceptance site are closed.

Metrorail will open at 5 a.m. and close at 1 a.m. Saturday; it closes at midnight Sunday and Monday. The Red Line trains will operate every 12 minutes until 10 p.m. and then every 18 minutes until closing, single tracking between Van Ness and Friendship Heights on Monday. Trains will be every 24 minutes on the Blue, Silver, Yellow and Orange Lines and every 20 minutes on the Green Line. There’s also a shutdown on the Blue and Yellow lines south of National Airport all weekend, including Monday, in which six stations are closed. The detailed schedule is online.

Metrobus will use a Saturday schedule for all routes, though some were already using that schedule before of worker shortages. Some select routes will be canceled. Check your route on the timetable to plan ahead.

Prince George’s County TheBus service will run its regular weekday COVID-19 schedule except Route 51 service to the Equestrian Center/Courthouse. Regular COVID-19 operations of Route 51 will resume Tuesday. The county’s Call-A-Bus service, including the PGC Link and Orange Circulator, will not operate Monday. Regular COVID-19 operations of the Call-A-Bus services will resume Tuesday.

PGC311 will be closed Monday and will return to regular operations Tuesday. However, residents can still submit service and issue requests online at www.countyclick311.com/.







This article originally appeared on the Bowie Patch