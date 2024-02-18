What's open, closed on Presidents' Day in Minneapolis-St. Paul area

Here is a list of what's open and closed on the Presidents Day holiday:

Post offices: Closed. No regular mail service.

Banks: All traditional and any in-store branches of Bremer Bank, Huntington Bank, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank will be closed. Call for hours.

Groceries: Major supermarkets will be open. Call for hours.

Malls: Many stores will be open. Call for hours.

Mass transit: Metro Transit buses and Metro Blue, Green and Red lines will follow regular schedules. For route information, call 612-373-3333 or go to metrotransit.org. Also following regular schedules are Minnesota Valley Transit Authority, Maple Grove Transit, Plymouth Metrolink and SouthWest Transit. Northstar will have service.

Parking meters: Not enforced in Minneapolis and St. Paul. The University of Minnesota will enforce meters unless noted on the meter. Minneapolis parks will enforce meters unless noted on the meter.

Libraries: Libraries will be closed.

Schools: Many public schools will be closed.

Public agencies: Local, state and federal offices will be closed.