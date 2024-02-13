What's open and closed in Wisconsin on Presidents Day this year?

A Harley-Davidson motorcycle exits the Scovel Jophnson Tunnel on Iron Mountain near Mount Rushmore on Aug. 9, during the 78th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

As a federal holiday, banks, mailing services and other organizations will be closed on Presidents Day to celebrate the birthday of the country's first President.

Presidents Day, also known as "Washington's Birthday," is a celebration of the country's first President George Washington. This year it falls on Monday, Feb. 19. The federal holiday has also become a reason to celebrate the birthday of President Abraham Lincoln, who was born on Feb. 12, 1809. Here's what's open and closed on the federal holiday:

When is Presidents Day 2024?

This year, Presidents Day is on Monday, Feb. 19. The holiday is celebrated on the third Monday of February.

What's closed on Presidents Day?

Mailing Services:

USPS will not deliver mail on Presidents Day, but UPS will still deliver packages and stores will still be open. FedEx will be open on the holiday with modified service.

Banks:

Bank of America, Chase and Wells Fargo offices and financial centers will be closed on Presidents Day. Your bank might still be open on the holiday, so check with your branch before making a trip.

Federal government offices:

Federal government offices will be closed on Monday to honor Presidents Day.

Milwaukee Public Schools:

Milwaukee Public Schools do not have school on Feb. 19. for Mid-Semester Break.

What's still open?

Garbage pickup:

In the city of Milwaukee, garbage collection will not be canceled on Presidents Day. Make sure to check your schedule to see when garbage pickup is scheduled for your area.

Retail:

Many stores, such as Costco and Target, and restaurants will still be open on Presidents Day.

