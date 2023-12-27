What's open, closed on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day? Here's a look

That's a wrap on 2023!

New Year's Eve and New Year's Day will be celebrated on Sunday and Monday, respectively. Some businesses, public services and government offices will be closed in observance of the holidays.

Here's what will be open and closed on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

What's open and closed on New Year's Eve

Grocery stores

Aldi: Open limited hours. See your store's specific holiday hours using the store locator.

Costco: Open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kroger: Some Kroger stores may close early. Check your location here.

Target: See your Target store hours here.

Trader Joe's: Closes at 5 p.m.

Sam's Club: Closes at 6 p.m.

Walmart: Most locations will be open for regular hours. See your store's hours here.

Banks

New Year's Eve falls on a Sunday, which means many banks may be closed. Check your branch location before going.

Mail

Local USPS offices will be closed. Mail in blue collection boxes will not be picked up, and regular mail will not be delivered. However, Priority Mail Express will be delivered.

Some UPS stores will be open, but you should check your location before going. Limited FedEx services will be available.

Libraries

Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library locations will be closed.

What's open and closed on New Year's Day

Grocery stores

Aldi: Closed.

Costco: Closed.

Kroger: Some Kroger stores may close early. Check your location here.

Target: See your Target store hours here.

Trader Joe's: Closed.

Sam's Club: Closed.

Walmart: Most locations will be open for regular hours. See your store's hours here.

Banks

New Year's Day is a federal holiday, so some banks may be closed. Check your branch location before going.

Mail

Local USPS offices will be closed. Mail in blue collection boxes will not be picked up, and regular mail will not be delivered. However, Priority Mail Express will be delivered.

UPS stores will be closed Jan. 1. FedEx will also be closed, with ground and home delivery restarting Jan. 2.

Trash

If your regular City of Cincinnati trash collection day falls on a Monday, your trash will be collected the following day. Collections for the remainder of the week will be delayed one day.

Rumpke customers can enter their zip code here to see if their trash collection will be impacted.

Libraries

Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library locations will be closed.

Government offices

Federal offices will be closed for the holiday.

Stocks

The New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq will be closed.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Here's what's open and closed on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day