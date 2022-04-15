What's open on Easter? Walmart, McDonald's, Starbucks are open, while Costco, Target, Lowe's closed

Expect to find more stores and restaurants open on Easter than Thanksgiving and Christmas.

While you'll have more options in case you run out of marshmallow Peeps, eggs or need an Easter ham, several major retailers will still be closed – including Costco, Sam's Club, Best Buy and Target. Many malls and department stores are also typically closed for the holiday.

Several grocery store chains, including Walmart, Kroger and Albertsons, will be open Sunday along with drugstore chains CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid, though the hours may be reduced. Some pharmacies will be closed or have limited hours for the holiday.

For the third year in a row, Lowe's will be closed on the holiday while Home Depot will open its doors.

Most major food chains are open Sunday – including Starbucks, McDonald's, IHOP, Taco Bell and more. Still, mall locations could be closed.

Store and restaurant hours can vary by location and can be affected by state or local laws. Some stores with mall locations will be closed while locations in plazas will be open.

Is Walmart open on Easter 2022?

Yes, Walmart stores are open on Easter, a long-running tradition. Since the pandemic, stores have been closed on Thanksgiving for the last two years as well as on Christmas.

Dunkin' and Starbucks open Easter 2022

Many Dunkin' and Starbucks locations will be open for the holiday but expect hours to be limited.

Is Target closed on Easter?

Yes, Target is closed this Easter like in past years. Stores also will be closed every Thanksgiving moving forward, a decision announced in November.

Costco closed Easter 2022

Costco traditionally stays closed on major holidays including Thanksgiving, Easter, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

Stores open Easter 2022

Hours can vary and not all locations will be open. In some cases, store websites have not been updated to reflect holiday hours, so call your closest location or check your apps before heading out.

Easter 2022 stores closed

The following stores are closed Sunday:

Grocery stores open Easter 2022

This list also includes convenience stores and drugstore chains:

Grocery stores closed Easter

The following stores are closed Sunday:

Restaurants open Easter 2022

Almost all national chains are open Sunday, but check with your closest location as not all locations will be and hours will vary. Some restaurant websites do not have updated holiday hours, so calling ahead is suggested.

Fast food open Easter: Taco Bell, McDonald's, Wendy's, more

Check with your closest location before heading out as not all locations are open. Some restaurant websites do not have updated holiday hours, so call ahead or check apps.

Restaurants closed Easter: Chick-fil-A, Tijuana Flats

Local restaurants open Easter

Many locally owned and regional chain restaurants also will be open Easter, and restaurants located in hotels often are open on holidays. Find additional restaurants by searching social media and looking on OpenTable, an online reservation service.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Easter 2022: Walmart, Home Depot, Dunkin’ open; Target, Costco closed