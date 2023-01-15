What's open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? Banks, post office closed. But Costco, more open

The second federal holiday of the year honors the life of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. and celebrates what would have been his 94th birthday. King’s birthday is Jan. 15 – he was born on that date in 1929 and was assassinated in Memphis on April 4, 1968 – but the holiday will be observed on Monday, Jan. 16 this year.

MLK day doesn’t prompt mass business closures the way Christmas Day or New Year’s does, but some essential services may be tougher to access or unavailable Monday.

Here is what is open and closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year.

Costco open

Martin Luther King Jr. Day isn’t on Costco’s list of holiday closures. The wholesaler will be open, check your local store for hours here.

Post office, mailing services

Federal Express and United Parcel Service will both make deliveries and open their stores Monday, but the United States Postal Service will shutter its deliveries and offices.

Banks closed on MLK Day

Banks, including Bank of America, Chase, CitiBank, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank, will be closed on Monday. You can still access some of their services online or on their mobile apps.

Stock market closed

The New York Stock Exchange won’t open on Monday, Jan.16. The market will reopen Tuesday.

Are schools closed?

Generally, public schools observe the federal holiday and give students the day off. It's best to check with your local school district.

Restaurants, grocery stores and more open

Most grocery stores, big name coffee shops and restaurants will be open, including Applebee's and Olive Garden.

