What's open, what's closed and what's happening for the 2024 New Years weekend

CBC
·2 min read
What's open, what's closed and what's happening this New Year's weekend. (Kate Bueckert/CBC - image credit)
What's open, what's closed and what's happening this New Year's weekend. (Kate Bueckert/CBC - image credit)

With the holidays upon us, here's a quick look at what's open, what's closed and what's happening over New Year's weekend.

What's open

  • Devonshire Mall will be open on New Year's Eve until 5 p.m.

  • Tecumseh Mall will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

  • For those seeking information about community and social services, the City of Windsor's 211 line will remain available 24 hours a day, including on the holidays.

  • The day program at the former Windsor Water World for people who are homeless will be open regular hours New Year's Day (8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.).

What's closed

  • Devonshire Mall and Tecumseh Mall will be closed on New Year's Day.

  • Any non-emergency government services — including Service Ontario and Service Canada — will be closed New Year's Day.

  • The 311 customer contact centre is closed on Jan. 1.

  • All Windsor Public Library locations are closed on Jan. 31 and Jan. 1.

  • Transit Windsor's Tunnel bus will not operate on New Year's Day.

  • Transit Windsor's customer service office will be closed on New Year's Day.

  • Garbage and recycling collection are cancelled on Jan. 1. (Your collection will go ahead the following day).

  • Community centres are closed on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

  • The Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre will be closed on New Year's Day, and has modified hours until Jan. 7.

  • The WFCU Centre Pool is also closed on the statutory holidays.

  • Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed on Jan. 2. Tickets can still be paid online.

  • Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House will be closed on New Year's Day.

What's happening

  • Bright Lights Windsor is taking place at Jackson Park from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Jan. 7, 2024. The event is free.

  • The City of Windsor is offering a holiday camp from Jan. 2 to 4. It's taking place at the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex, Forest Glade Community Centre and Optimist Community Centre for kids age four to 13.

  • The WFCU centre is open from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for free skating and treats as part of AM800's Annual New Year's Eve-NING!

