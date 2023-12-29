What's open, what's closed and what's happening for the 2024 New Years weekend

What's open, what's closed and what's happening this New Year's weekend. (Kate Bueckert/CBC - image credit)

With the holidays upon us, here's a quick look at what's open, what's closed and what's happening over New Year's weekend.

What's open

The day program at the former Windsor Water World for people who are homeless will be open regular hours New Year's Day (8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.).

For those seeking information about community and social services, the City of Windsor's 211 line will remain available 24 hours a day, including on the holidays.

Tecumseh Mall will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

Devonshire Mall will be open on New Year's Eve until 5 p.m.

What's closed

Devonshire Mall and Tecumseh Mall will be closed on New Year's Day.

Any non-emergency government services — including Service Ontario and Service Canada — will be closed New Year's Day.

The 311 customer contact centre is closed on Jan. 1.

All Windsor Public Library locations are closed on Jan. 31 and Jan. 1.

Transit Windsor's Tunnel bus will not operate on New Year's Day.

Transit Windsor's customer service office will be closed on New Year's Day.

Garbage and recycling collection are cancelled on Jan. 1. (Your collection will go ahead the following day).

Community centres are closed on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

The Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre will be closed on New Year's Day, and has modified hours until Jan. 7.

The WFCU Centre Pool is also closed on the statutory holidays.

Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed on Jan. 2. Tickets can still be paid online.

Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House will be closed on New Year's Day.