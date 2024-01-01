What's open New Year's Day 2024? Details on Walmart, Starbucks, restaurants, stores

The new year has arrived, and whether you're looking to knock out some errands, go on a shopping spree or grab a quick bite to eat, consumers will have plenty of shopping and restaurant options on New Year's Day.

Those looking to visit the bank or drop something in the mail, however, will be out of luck on Jan. 1, as most major banks, post offices and shipping services will be closed.

Most national retailers, grocery stores and restaurant chains will be open on New Year's Day, albeit some with reduced hours. A few names, like Costco, Trader Joe's and Texas Roadhouse, will be closed.

Here's everything you need to know about what's open and closed on Monday, Jan. 1. It's best to check with your local store or restaurant online before leaving home, as hours and closures can vary by location.

Is Walmart open on New Year's Day?

Yes, all Walmart stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Jan. 1, the company told USA TODAY.

Is Target open on New Year's Day?

Most Target stores will be open their regular hours on New Year's Day, however store hours vary by location. You can find your local store's specific hours here.

Is Costco open on New Year's Day?

Costco will be closed on Jan. 1, 2024.

Are CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid open on New Year's Day?

Many CVS stores will be open regular hours over the holidays, however some stores may be closed or have reduced hours. Check with your local pharmacy for their specific holiday hours. You can find your local CVS pharmacy using the company's store locator.

Walgreens and Rite Aid stores will be open their regular hours on Jan. 1.

Is Home Depot open on New Year's Day 2024?

Home Depot stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 1.

Restaurants open on New Year's Day 2024

The follow restaurants are open on Jan. 1. Hours are displayed for companies that provided them.

McDonald's

Chick-fil-A

Starbucks

Dunkin'

Waffle House

Cracker Barrel

Taco Bell

Burger King

Wendy's

Krispy Kreme

Buffalo Wild Wings

Hooters

Applebee's

Chili's

Fogo de Chão: 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Outback Steakhouse

KFC

Popeyes

PF Chang's: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Red Lobster

Red Robin

Golden Corral

Zaxby's: Some restaurants may close as early as 6 p.m.

Whataburger

Maggiano's

Cooper's Hawk: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Domino's Pizza: Hours vary by location

Firehouse Subs: Hours vary by location

White Castle

Texas Roadhouse restaurants will be closed on Jan. 1.

Grocery stores open on New Year's Day 2024

Here's which grocery stores are open on New Year's Day. Hours are listed for the companies that provided them.

All stores in the Kroger family of companies will be open on New Year's Day. The Kroger family of stores includes: Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Foods Co, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, Jay C Food Store, King Soopers, Kroger, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Pay-Less Super Markets, Pick’n Save, QFC, Ralphs, Ruler, Smith’s Food and Drug.

Meijer (6 a.m. to midnight)

Whole Foods is open limited hours on New Year's Day. You can find your local store and its specific hours here.

Publix is open, but store hours vary on New Year's Day. You can find your local Publix store and its specific hours here.

Food Lion

Winn-Dixie

Sprouts Farmers Market

Giant Eagle: Stores will close at 5 p.m. and pharmacies will close at 3 p.m.

Wegman's

Here's which grocery stores are closed on Jan. 1.

Retail stores open on New Year's Day 2024

Stores listed below will be open on Jan. 1. Hours are listed for the companies that provided them.

Lowe's will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ace Hardware stores are individually owned and operated, so hours vary by location, however most stores will be closed on New Year's Day.

TJ Maxx (9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Marshall's (9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

HomeGoods (9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

JCPenney stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Macy's

Kohl's (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

Burlington

Five Below: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Victoria's Secret

IKEA

REI: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Belk: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

H&M

Office Depot and OfficeMax: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Staples

Sephora

Ulta

Barnes & Noble

Cabela's (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

Bass Pro Shop (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

Petco stores will open at 10 a.m. and close at their regular time.

PetSmart stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Old Navy, Gap and Banana Republic holiday status vary by location. Customers are encouraged to contact their local store for specific hours of operation.

The following retail stores are closed on Jan. 1.

Costco

Sam's Club

