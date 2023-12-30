What's open on New Year's Day? Restaurants and stores share their holiday plans
Life goes on as 2023 comes to a close and 2024 takes its first breath. But people still have to eat and shop for necessities.
Some places will be closed or have reduced hours on New Year’s Eve and, especially, on New Year’s Day. So we’re taking a look at places that will and won’t be open. If your destination didn’t make the list, please check with them before you leave. It would also be wise to verify what hours your specific destination may be open.
OPEN NEW YEAR’S EVE
Restaurants
McDonald’s
Starbucks
Dunkin’
Waffle House
Cracker Barrell
Texas Roadhouse
Taco Bell
Burger King
Krispy Kreme
Hooters
Outback Steakhouse
KFC
Buffalo Wild Wings
Chili’s Grill and Bar
Red Lobster
Red Robin
Whataburger
Domino’s Piza
Firehouse Subs
Krystal
Stores
Walmart
Barnes & Noble
Target
Bass Pro Shop
Costco
Sam’s Club
Trader Joe’s
TJ Maxx
Marshall’s
JCPenny
Macy’s
Kohl’s
Home Depot
Lowe’s
Ace Hardware
Grocery
Walmart
Publix
ALDI
B&J Grocery
Winn-Dixie
Capitol International Market
Cloverland AG
The Fresh Market
Meat City Supermarket
Moseley’s Grocery
Piggly Wiggly
Renfroe’s Market
Fresh Value Montgomery
Food Outlet
Kroger
CLOSED NEW YEAR’S EVE
Restaurants
Chick-fil-A
Grocery
US Food Market Store
OPEN NEW YEAR’S DAY
Restaurants
McDonald's
Chick-fil-A
Starbucks
Dunkin'
Waffle House
Cracker Barrel
Taco Bell
Burger King
Wendy's
Krispy Kreme
Buffalo Wild Wings
Hooters
Texas Roadhouse
Applebee's
Chili's
Outback Steakhouse
KFC
Popeyes
Red Lobster
Red Robin
Golden Corral
Zaxby's
Krystal
Whataburger
Domino's Pizza
Firehouse Subs
Stores
Walmart
Target
Walgreens
Rite Aid
CVS
Lowe’s
TJ Maxx
Marshall’s
JCPenny
Macy’s
Kohl’s
Burlington
Five Below
Victoria’s secret
IKEA
Belk
Office Depot
OfficeMax
Staples
Sephora
Upta
Barnes & Noble
Bass Pro Shop
Petco
PetSmart
Old Navy
Grocery
B&J Grocery
Capitol International Market
Cloverland AG
The Fresh Market – 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
Fresh Value Montgomery
Food Outlet
Meat City Supermarket
Moseley’s Grocery
Piggly Wiggly
Publix
Walmart
Winn-Dixie
CLOSED NEW YEAR’S DAY
Stores
ACE Hardware (most locations)
Costco
Sam’s Club
Grocery
ALDI
Renfroe’s Market
Trader Joe’s
US Food Market Store
USA Today contributed to this report.
Montgomery Advertiser reporter Shannon Heupel covers things to do in the River Region. Contact him at sheupel@gannett.com
This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: What's open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day 2024?