What's open on New Year's Day? Restaurants and stores share their holiday plans

Life goes on as 2023 comes to a close and 2024 takes its first breath. But people still have to eat and shop for necessities.

Some places will be closed or have reduced hours on New Year’s Eve and, especially, on New Year’s Day. So we’re taking a look at places that will and won’t be open. If your destination didn’t make the list, please check with them before you leave. It would also be wise to verify what hours your specific destination may be open.

Waffle House locations will be open New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

OPEN NEW YEAR’S EVE

Restaurants

McDonald’s

Starbucks

Dunkin’

Waffle House

Cracker Barrell

Texas Roadhouse

Taco Bell

Burger King

Krispy Kreme

Hooters

Outback Steakhouse

KFC

Buffalo Wild Wings

Chili’s Grill and Bar

Red Lobster

Red Robin

Whataburger

Domino’s Piza

Firehouse Subs

Krystal

Stores

Walmart

Barnes & Noble

Target

Bass Pro Shop

Costco

Sam’s Club

Trader Joe’s

TJ Maxx

Marshall’s

JCPenny

Macy’s

Kohl’s

Home Depot

Lowe’s

Ace Hardware

Grocery

ALDI will be open New Year's Eve, but closed on New Year's Day.

Walmart

Publix

ALDI

B&J Grocery

Winn-Dixie

Capitol International Market

Cloverland AG

The Fresh Market

Meat City Supermarket

Moseley’s Grocery

Piggly Wiggly

Renfroe’s Market

Fresh Value Montgomery

Food Outlet

Kroger

CLOSED NEW YEAR’S EVE

Restaurants

Chick-fil-A

Grocery

US Food Market Store

OPEN NEW YEAR’S DAY

Restaurants

McDonald's

Chick-fil-A

Starbucks

Dunkin'

Waffle House

Cracker Barrel

Taco Bell

Burger King

Wendy's

Krispy Kreme

Buffalo Wild Wings

Hooters

Texas Roadhouse

Applebee's

Chili's

Outback Steakhouse

KFC

Popeyes

Red Lobster

Red Robin

Golden Corral

Zaxby's

Krystal

Whataburger

Domino's Pizza

Firehouse Subs

Stores

Walmart

Target

Walgreens

Rite Aid

CVS

Lowe’s

TJ Maxx

Marshall’s

JCPenny

Macy’s

Kohl’s

Burlington

Five Below

Victoria’s secret

IKEA

Belk

Office Depot

OfficeMax

Staples

Sephora

Upta

Barnes & Noble

Bass Pro Shop

Petco

PetSmart

Old Navy

Grocery

B&J Grocery

Capitol International Market

Cloverland AG

The Fresh Market – 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Fresh Value Montgomery

Food Outlet

Meat City Supermarket

Moseley’s Grocery

Piggly Wiggly

Publix

Walmart

Winn-Dixie

CLOSED NEW YEAR’S DAY

Stores

ACE Hardware (most locations)

Costco

Sam’s Club

Grocery

ALDI

Renfroe’s Market

Trader Joe’s

US Food Market Store

USA Today contributed to this report.

Montgomery Advertiser reporter Shannon Heupel covers things to do in the River Region. Contact him at sheupel@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: What's open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day 2024?