What's open on New Year's Day? Restaurants and stores share their holiday plans

Shannon Heupel, Montgomery Advertiser
Life goes on as 2023 comes to a close and 2024 takes its first breath. But people still have to eat and shop for necessities.

Some places will be closed or have reduced hours on New Year’s Eve and, especially, on New Year’s Day. So we’re taking a look at places that will and won’t be open. If your destination didn’t make the list, please check with them before you leave. It would also be wise to verify what hours your specific destination may be open.

Waffle House locations will be open New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
OPEN NEW YEAR’S EVE

Restaurants

  • McDonald’s

  • Starbucks

  • Dunkin’

  • Waffle House

  • Cracker Barrell

  • Texas Roadhouse

  • Taco Bell

  • Burger King

  • Krispy Kreme

  • Hooters

  • Outback Steakhouse

  • KFC

  • Buffalo Wild Wings

  • Chili’s Grill and Bar

  • Red Lobster

  • Red Robin

  • Whataburger

  • Domino’s Piza

  • Firehouse Subs

  • Krystal

Stores

  • Walmart

  • Barnes & Noble

  • Target

  • Bass Pro Shop

  • Costco

  • Sam’s Club

  • Trader Joe’s

  • TJ Maxx

  • Marshall’s

  • JCPenny

  • Macy’s

  • Kohl’s

  • Home Depot

  • Lowe’s

  • Ace Hardware

Grocery

ALDI will be open New Year's Eve, but closed on New Year's Day.
  • Walmart

  • Publix

  • ALDI

  • B&J Grocery

  • Winn-Dixie

  • Capitol International Market

  • Cloverland AG

  • The Fresh Market

  • Meat City Supermarket

  • Moseley’s Grocery

  • Piggly Wiggly

  • Renfroe’s Market

  • Fresh Value Montgomery

  • Food Outlet

  • Kroger

CLOSED NEW YEAR’S EVE

Restaurants

  • Chick-fil-A

Grocery

  • US Food Market Store

OPEN NEW YEAR’S DAY

Restaurants

  • McDonald's

  • Chick-fil-A

  • Starbucks

  • Dunkin'

  • Waffle House

  • Cracker Barrel

  • Taco Bell

  • Burger King

  • Wendy's

  • Krispy Kreme

  • Buffalo Wild Wings

  • Hooters

  • Texas Roadhouse

  • Applebee's

  • Chili's

  • Outback Steakhouse

  • KFC

  • Popeyes

  • Red Lobster

  • Red Robin

  • Golden Corral

  • Zaxby's

  • Krystal

  • Whataburger

  • Domino's Pizza

  • Firehouse Subs

Stores

  • Walmart

  • Target

  • Walgreens

  • Rite Aid

  • CVS

  • Lowe’s

  • TJ Maxx

  • Marshall’s

  • JCPenny

  • Macy’s

  • Kohl’s

  • Burlington

  • Five Below

  • Victoria’s secret

  • IKEA

  • Belk

  • Office Depot

  • OfficeMax

  • Staples

  • Sephora

  • Upta

  • Barnes & Noble

  • Bass Pro Shop

  • Petco

  • PetSmart

  • Old Navy

Grocery

  • B&J Grocery

  • Capitol International Market

  • Cloverland AG

  • The Fresh Market – 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

  • Fresh Value Montgomery

  • Food Outlet

  • Meat City Supermarket

  • Moseley’s Grocery

  • Piggly Wiggly

  • Publix

  • Walmart

  • Winn-Dixie

CLOSED NEW YEAR’S DAY

Stores

  • ACE Hardware (most locations)

  • Costco

  • Sam’s Club

Grocery

  • ALDI

  • Renfroe’s Market

  • Trader Joe’s

  • US Food Market Store

USA Today contributed to this report.

Montgomery Advertiser reporter Shannon Heupel covers things to do in the River Region. Contact him at sheupel@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: What's open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day 2024?

