What's the PACT Act? Jon Stewart, Ted Cruz feud over bill to aid veterans exposed to toxic burn pits

In an unexpected move, 41 Republican senators last week blocked what was seemingly a bipartisan bill expanding health care benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits last Wednesday.

The bill, named the PACT Act, is designed to provide health care benefits for veterans who were exposed to burn pits during deployment – open-air trash sites that disposed of military waste through burning.

Comedian and former host of the “Daily Show” Jon Stewart has been a fervent advocate for the bill, now feuding with Republican senators that voted against the bill.

"I'm used to the lies. I'm used to the hypocrisy," said Stewart, commenting on Senate Republicans at a Capitol Hill press conference last Thursday. "I'm used to the cowardice. I've been here a long time. Senate's where accountability goes to die.(Republicans) don't care. They're never losing their jobs, they're never losing their health care."

The bill previously passed the Senate by a vote of 84-14 on June 16, but was sent back last month after the House addressed a technical issue in the bill and passed the bill a second time.

What does the PACT Act do?

Veterans, military family members and advocates are joined by activist Jon Stewart as they call for Senate Republicans to change their votes on a bill designed to help millions of veterans exposed to toxic substances during their military service, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Aug. 1, 2021.

The PACT Act would expand eligibility for veterans exposed to burn pits. Currently, there is no clear evidence directly linking burn pits with respiratory illness and cancer.

As a result, veterans have to advocate for themselves to receive healthcare benefits, but are often turned down because of a lack of evidence linking the two.

While research is currently underway to determine if there is a direct relation, the bill would codify certain respiratory illnesses and cancers as related to burn pits, lifting the burden of proof on veterans to receive benefits.

An Afghan National Army pickup truck passes parked U.S. armored military vehicles, as smoke rises from a fire in a trash burn pit at Forward Operating Base Caferetta Nawzad, Helmand province south of Kabul, Afghanistan, April 28, 2011.

What are the specifics of the PACT Act?

The bill would codify 23 different respiratory illnesses and cancers as linked to toxic burn pits.

All veterans also would receive a toxic exposure screening at Veterans Affairs (VA) medical appointments and build 31 new VA health care clinics across 19 states. The bill also would expand training and education on toxic exposure in veterans.

It is estimated to cost $280 billion over the next decade.

How many veterans would the PACT Act impact?

The bill would expand eligibility for benefits for an estimated 3.5 million veterans who were exposed to burn pits, according to the Department of Defense.

What are people saying?

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, one of the 41 Republicans who voted against the bill, said “The Democrats played a budgetary trick, which is they took $400 billion in discretionary spending, and they shifted it to mandatory.” Cruz , who voted for the bill originally, claimed that the bill would have allowed $400 billion in unrelated spending.

Stewart responded to Cruz, saying on NBC's "Meet the Press, "That's just a word salad that he's spewing into his coffee cup on his way to God knows where. As veterans sit in Washington, D.C. in the sweltering heat demanding that they pass this legislation that they've been fighting for for 15 years."

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., another Republican who voted against the bill, echoed Cruz’s claims and defended his position, calling out “pseudo-celebrities” who “make up false accusations,” alluding to Stewart.

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., Chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee and one of the bills strongest supporters, said on the Senate floor after the bill failed passage: "Let's get veterans the health care they've earned. If it isn't, it's political malpractice,"

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during the America First Agenda Summit, at the Marriott Marquis hotel July 26, 2022 in Washington, DC.

