What's passed and what's yet to come at the 2024 Minnesota Legislature

Last year's legislative session, with the DFL in control of both houses of the Minnesota Legislature and the governorship for the first time in a decade, saw a huge wave of new laws in Minnesota, from abortion protections to banning conversion therapy to legalizing recreational cannabis. This year, though party control has not changed, expectations are more modest. Still, the Legislature is expected to tackle a few big topics. Below, find a list of the key issues Star Tribune reporters are tracking and where they are in the legislative process. This page will be updated throughout the session as new issues arise and bills move through the Legislature.

