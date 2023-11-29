What's the percentage of Westchester youth living in poverty? Higher than you would think

A third of Westchester's population is age 24 or younger, and 22% of that age group in a county noted for affluence is considered poor or low income.

That was one striking data point released Tuesday by the Westchester Children's Association in its new Children by the Numbers bulletin, which covered a wide range of challenges Westchester kids face, from poverty and homelessness to digital inequity.

Parents Leonela Mosquera, left and Laura HernŒndez talk about the difficulty of obtaining governmental support for their children at the Carver Center in Port Chester Nov. 28, 2023.

Looking at a 184.5% increase in the number of multiracial kids in Westchester from 2010 to 2020, WCA Executive Director Allison Lake said "we have to pay more attention to the racial and ethnic inequities that WCA has been highlighting for a long time."

Here are some highlights from the report:

In Westchester public schools, during the 2021-22 school year, there was one school psychologist for every 388 students, one guidance counselor for every 315 students and one social worker for every 833 students.

The median income for all families in 2021 was $145,428, up from $130,968 in 2019.

The median income for single female-led households was $47,967 in 2021 compared to $39,864 in 2019. For single male-led households, median income rose to $57,000 in 2021 from $52,967 in 2019.

Black children still make up the largest percentage of kids in foster care: 47% in 2022. Hispanic kids made up the next largest group, 35%.

The New York State Education Department reported 2,147 homeless kids in Westchester in 2022, compared to 1,959 the year before, while the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development reported 498 homeless kids for both years. "Unfortunately, conflicting definitions of homelessness continue to be utilized here in Westchester," the report said.

Overall poverty rates for children under 18 appeared to decrease slightly from 10.4% in 2019 to 9.5% in 2021, but "we suspect that with the rising cost of living, these poverty rates do not provide an accurate portrait of what is going on in 2023," the report said.

Children of color under 18 saw higher rates of poverty: 17.7% of Black kids lived in poverty, along with 15.1% of Hispanic kids, 10.4% of multiracial kids, and 6.9% of Asian kids.

Black and Hispanic households were more likely not to have internet access than white and Asian households: 9.3% of Black households and 6.2% of Hispanic households didn't have internet in 2021, compared to 2.2% of white and Asian households.

[documentcloud url="https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/24177019-wca_btn-db2023-forweb_v1?responsive=1&title=1"]

Limarie Cabrera, Westchester Children's Association director of data, operations and finance, talks about the group's Children by the Numbers report at the Carver Center in Port Chester Nov. 28, 2023.

The report also illustrated the difficulties Westchester families face with rising child care costs. The average monthly cost for child care for kids 5-12 years old rose 40% from 2019 to 2023. Average monthly child care costs for infants rose 12% in that time while costs for toddlers rose 10% and for preschoolers 8%.

Mental health, poverty, homelessness: Westchester officials talk kids' biggest challenges

Other agencies also showed they were seeing higher levels of need among Westchester families.

The Sharing Shelf reported it received 127% more requests for clothing in 2022 (4,365) compared to 2018. And Feeding Westchester saw a 50% increase in visits from April 2019 to April 2023.

The Westchester Children's Association, a nonprofit advocacy group, also highlighted the need for better, more recent data on issues affecting children.

Allison Lake, Westchester Children's Association executive director, talks about the group's Children by the Numbers report at the Carver Center in Port Chester Nov. 28, 2023.

"Local data has been pivotal in understanding real time situations and in advocating for effective interventions and policy changes" to benefit Westchester County's children and youth, Lake said at a presentation outlining the report Tuesday.

A lot of the most recent data available is still outdated. The WCA's report used data from 2021 and 2022.

Limarie Cabrera, the WCA's director of data, operations and finance, emphasized the need for ways to get more up-to-date data to better understand the challenges Westchester kids face.

"We just don't have the infrastructure to collect that sort of information and so that really raises a serious question — if we can't count these numbers on a much more current basis, what else is slipping through your fingers?"

Contact Diana Dombrowski at ddombrowski@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @domdomdiana.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Westchester NY youth face poverty, homelessness, lack of internet