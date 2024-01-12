What's that planned at Ash Creek Station next to Roth's in Monmouth?

A new Walgreens is slated to join Ash Creek Station in Monmouth.

Location: Ash Creek Station at the 1500 block of Monmouth Independence Highway

Description: Another tenant is slated to join Monmouth's Ash Creek Station.

Construction of a Walgreens is underway at the site, located just east of the S-curves of Monmouth Independence Highway.

A long-planned development in the Monmouth-Independence region, Ash Creek Station is anchored by a Roth's Fresh Markets, which opened in 2020. The store had relocated from its Independence location just down the street.

Other tenants, including Taco Bell, Tractor Supply Co., Starbucks and Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake Pizza, soon followed.

In 2022, the Monmouth City Planning Commission approved two new buildings at Ash Creek Station — an office building dubbed the Ash Creek Resource Center and a Walgreens.

The building is set to have a drive-thru pharmacy and 1,300 square feet of retail space.

Source: City of Monmouth

