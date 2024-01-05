What's that planned at the former Costco on Hawthorne in southeast Salem?

The former Costco building at 1010 Hawthorne Ave. SE is being converted into a variety of businesses, including the already open Harbor Freight Tools.

Location: 1010 Hawthorne Ave. SE

Description: At least one new business is set to join the redevelopment at the former Costco location on Hawthorne Avenue in southeast Salem.

The wholesale store moved to a new location on Kuebler Boulevard SE in March 2022, vacating the 145,000-square-foot building on Mission Street and Hawthorne.

Shortly after the move, At Home, a home decor chain, indicated its intentions to open its first Oregon store in a portion of the building.

A site plan for the project was approved by the city. According to the submitted application, the building would remain the same size but will be renovated into four separate tenant spaces. The former Costco gas station was removed.

At Home officials did not respond to inquiries on when the location would open.

While the project for At Home remains underway, Harbor Freight Tools opened its second location in Salem in part of the building in 2023.

Real estate postings list Wunderland, the Oregon-base arcade, as another tenant. The posting lists the arcade, which is currently located a few miles north on Hawthorne, as having a 26,262-square-foot portion on the former Costco building. Maps have it on the northeast corner directly behind the Harbor Freight Tools.

Wunderland company officials did not respond to questions on when the arcade would open and whether it would replace or be in addition to the existing location at 1657 Hawthorne NE.

