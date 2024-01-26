What's that planned near Keizer Station and Chick-fil-A?

Land near 5655 Ulali Drive NE is being developed in Keizer, Ore.

Location: 5655 Ulali Drive NE, Keizer

Description: A new development is coming near Keizer Station between Chick-fil-A and the water tower.

Last spring, Keizer City Council unanimously approved plans for the Keizer Station Master Plan Amendment for Area D — the southern portion of the land co-owned by the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde Community of Oregon and the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians.

At an April 2023 council meeting, tribal leadership said the development would bring new businesses and jobs to the area.

The site is set to include retail, services, restaurants and a hotel.

"We are very excited about the project," said Siletz Chairman Delores Pigsley. "We are very committed to what we are doing."

A new development is coming just south of Keizer Station between Chick-fil-A and the water tower.

Once a vacant swath of land on the south side of Chemawa Road, the site saw major development in recent years. A 7-Eleven fueling station and convenience store opened in 2022 along with the first Salem-Keizer area Chick-fil-A.

In the meeting, some councilors expressed concerns over traffic in the development but said they were excited by the economic boon it would bring.

Construction was expected to take about a year once started.

Source: City of Keizer

More: What's that under construction in the Salem area? Restaurants, retail and more

Is there something under construction you'd like to tell us about or find out more about? Contact reporter Whitney Woodworth at wmwoodworth@statesmanjournal.com

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: What's that construction going on near Keizer Station and Chick-fil-A?