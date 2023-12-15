What's that planned next to McDonald's on Lancaster Drive in southeast Salem?

A cannabis dispensary is planned at the former used car lot in southeast Salem.

Description: 1025 Lancaster Drive SE

Location: A former used car lot and building on Lancaster Drive near McDonald's is slated to transform into a completely different business in the coming months.

A cannabis dispensary is planned for the site on Lancaster near the Highway 22 intersection. The southeast Salem building is also close to Get Air Trampoline Park, WinCo Foods, Sportsman's Warehouse and Coastal Farm & Ranch.

The location was previously home to Coop's Car Connection.

A business connected to Jered DeCamp, owner of local dispensary Herbal Remedies, filed a site plan with the city in 2020 to construct a 521-square-foot addition to the existing building and reconfigure the vehicle use area. The .41-acre lot is zoned for commercial retail use.

A plan submitted to the city indicates the spot will be another Herbal Remedies location. The company currently operates a dispensary at 3940 Commercial St. SE.

The site plan was approved, and a land use compatibility statement through the Oregon Liquor & Cannabis Commission was processed by the city in April.

The OLCC database of approved retail licenses lists 65 dispensaries in Marion County and 12 in Polk County.

