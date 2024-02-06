What's the point of impeaching Alejandro Mayorkas? Aside from politics, not much.

As the conflagration at the southern border continues to consume all of the oxygen in DC, Congress took historic action recently.

No, it was not the legislation that was introduced in the Senate, which has received a hostile reception in the House. Rather, the Homeland Security Committee in the House of Representatives voted to approve articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

This is notable, as only one cabinet official has ever been impeached. What can that impeachment process tell us about today?

The “high crimes and misdemeanors” involved in impeachment of Secretary of War William Belknap were straightforward.

Belknap had served as a Union general during the Civil War and was appointed to his position by President Ulysses S. Grant. As part of his duties, Belknap had the power to appoint “sutlers,” who could then sell goods to those on military forts.

Belknap was part of a scheme that saw him receive kickbacks from a sutler at Fort Still. An investigation by the House into corruption in the War Department uncovered the plot.

Prior to impeachment, Belknap resigned from his post. However, the House still decided to vote to impeach Belknap, though the Senate did not vote to convict.

Mayorkas impeachment: Tennessee Rep. Mark Green can impeach a Cabinet secretary and lead immigration reform too

Let’s examine the case against DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

Today, the controversy surrounding Mayorkas is of a different timbre. The charges against him are for engaging in a “willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law” and for a “breach of public trust.”

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 30: Committee chairman Rep. Mark Green (R-TN) arrives to a hearing with the House Committee on Homeland Security on Capitol Hill on January 30, 2024 in Washington, DC. The committee met to mark up Articles of Impeachment against U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776098945 ORIG FILE ID: 1973131498

These issues stem from concerns regarding illegal crossings at the southern border. The border has become an albatross around the neck of Biden; a recent poll shows that Biden’s approval rating is under 40% with immigration becoming a growing concern for many voters.

However, there has been pushback to this impeachment, even from conservative circles. The common argument is that the concerns from House Republicans are of a policy nature and do not rise to the level of “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Figures such as Bush-era Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff and legal scholar Jonathan Turley have spoken out against impeachment, with Turley stating on Fox News that, “I don’t think they have established [a] basis for impeachment....The fact is, impeachment is not for being a bad Cabinet member or even a bad person. It is a very narrow standard.”

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas testifies during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on threats to the homeland, Oct. 31, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Further complicating this impeachment for Republicans is the partisan makeup of the Senate. Trials for impeachment rarely deviate from party lines, and the Senate is currently in the hands of the Democratic Party. Given that removal would take the votes of 67 Senators, there is no chance that Mayorkas would be removed from office.

Impeachment is more common than before

So why bother with impeachment? This could be a signal to the White House about disagreement with the Biden administration’s handling of the southern border in the hopes that they change their approach. It could also be an electioneering tactic: House Republicans might use this vote in ads this fall touting how they have pushed back against Democrats.

Regardless, impeachment may be becoming a more common tool for the House of Representatives. In the first 200 years of the United States, there had been only one presidential impeachment and one Cabinet impeachment.

Michael Bednarczuk

Assuming the House votes on Mayorkas impeachment, that would make three impeachments in just the last six years. As partisan acrimony continues to blaze unabated, look for impeachments to continue.

Michael E. Bednarczuk, Ph.D., is an assistant professor in the Department of Political Science and Public Management at Austin Peay State University.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Alejandro Mayorkas impeachment will entrench Republicans and Democrats