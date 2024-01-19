What's that popular chicken restaurant now open on Commercial Street SE in south Salem?

The new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at 5503 Commercial St. SE in south Salem.

Location: 5503 Commercial St. SE

Description: The construction of a popular chicken restaurant chain has been completed on Commercial Street in south Salem.

The new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is now open for business.

It is the third Popeyes restaurant in Salem, joining existing locations on Lancaster Drive and 23rd Street SE.

A site plan review approved by the city outlined a new 2,333-square-foot building being constructed along with a double drive-thru.

The location is across the street from Dale's Remodeling, Woodward Heating and Animal Care Center Veterinary Clinic.

A series of projects have gone in on this portion of Commercial Street in south Salem.

Further south, the owner of Johnson Family Orthodontics constructed a new 12,900-square-foot building across the street from Safeway that opened earlier this year.

According to city documents, a 71-unit apartment building with 11,998 square feet of retail space called Anthony's Place is planned for 5775 Commercial St. SE near Waln Creek and Taco Bell.

The southeast corner of Wiltsey Road and Commercial is a candidate for the upcoming Cherriots South Salem Transit Center.

