What's Putin thinking? Tough to know for nuclear analysts

2
JOHN LEICESTER
·5 min read

PARIS (AP) — Will President Vladimir Putin pull the nuclear trigger?

For Kremlin watchers trying to figure out whether the Russian leader’s nuclear threats are just bluffs, there is no more pressing -- or tough -- question.

For now, analysts cautiously suggest that the risk of Putin using the world's biggest nuclear arsenal still seems low. The CIA says it hasn't seen signs of an imminent Russian nuclear attack.

Still, his vows to use “ all the means at our disposal ” to defend Russia as he wages war in Ukraine are being taken very seriously. And his claim Friday that the United States “created a precedent” by dropping atomic bombs in World War II further cranked up the nuclear stakes.

The White House has warned of “catastrophic consequences for Russia” if Putin goes nuclear.

But whether that will stay Putin's hand is anyone's guess. Nervous Kremlin watchers acknowledge they can’t be sure what he is thinking or even if he’s rational and well-informed.

The former KGB agent has demonstrated an appetite for risk and brinkmanship. It's hard, even for Western intelligence agencies with spy satellites, to tell if Putin is bluffing or truly intent on breaking the nuclear taboo.

“We don’t see any practical evidence today in the U.S. intelligence community that he’s moving closer to actual use, that there’s an imminent threat of using tactical nuclear weapons,” CIA Director William Burns told CBS News.

“What we have to do is take it very seriously, watch for signs of actual preparations," Burns said.

Kremlin watchers are scratching their heads in part because they don't see how nuclear force could greatly help reverse Russia's military losses in Ukraine.

Ukrainian troops aren't using large concentrations of tanks to wrest back ground, and combat is sometimes for places as small as villages. So what could Russian nuclear forces aim for with winning effect?

“Nuclear weapons are not a magic wand,” said Andrey Baklitskiy, a senior researcher at the U.N.'s Institute for Disarmament Research, who specializes in nuclear risk. “They are not something that you just employ and they solve all your problems."

Analysts hope the taboo that surrounds nuclear weapons is a disincentive. The horrific scale of human suffering in Hiroshima and Nagasaki after the U.S. destroyed the Japanese cities with atomic bombs on Aug. 6 and Aug. 9, 1945, was a powerful argument against a repeat use of such weapons. The attacks killed 210,000 people.

No country has since used a nuclear weapon. Analysts guess that even Putin may find it difficult to become the first world leader since U.S. President Harry Truman to rain down nuclear fire.

“It is still a taboo in Russia to cross that threshold,” said Dara Massicot, a senior policy researcher at RAND Corp. and a former analyst of Russian military capabilities at the U.S. Defense Department.

"One of the biggest decisions in the history of Earth,” Baklitskiy said.

The backlash could turn Putin into a global pariah.

“Breaking the nuclear taboo would impose, at a minimum, complete diplomatic and economic isolation on Russia,” said Sidharth Kaushal, a researcher with the Royal United Services Institute in London that specializes in defense and security.

Long-range nuclear weapons that Russia could use in a direct conflict with the United States are battle-ready. But its stocks of warheads for shorter ranges — so-called tactical weapons that Putin might be tempted to use in Ukraine — are not, analysts say.

“All those weapons are in storage,” said Pavel Podvig, another senior researcher who specializes in nuclear weapons at the U.N.'s disarmament think tank in Geneva.

“You need to take them out of the bunker, load them on trucks,” and then marry them with missiles or other delivery systems, he said.

Russia hasn’t released a full inventory of its tactical nuclear weapons and their capabilities. Putin could order that a smaller one be surreptitiously readied and teed up for surprise use.

But overtly removing weapons from storage is also a tactic Putin could employ to raise pressure without using them. He’d expect U.S. satellites to spot the activity and perhaps hope that baring his nuclear teeth might scare Western powers into dialing back support for Ukraine.

“That’s very much what the Russians would be gambling on, that each escalation provides the other side with both a threat but (also) an offramp to negotiate with Russia," Kaushal said.

He added: ”There is a sort of grammar to nuclear signaling and brinksmanship, and a logic to it which is more than just, you know, one madman one day decides to go through with this sort of thing.”

Analysts also expect other escalations first, including ramped-up Russian strikes in Ukraine using non-nuclear weapons.

“I don’t think there will be a bolt out of the blue,” said Nikolai Sokov, who took part in arms control negotiations when he worked for Russia's Foreign Ministry and is now with the Vienna Center for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation.

Analysts also struggle to identify battlefield targets that would be worth the huge price Putin would pay. If one nuclear strike didn't stop Ukrainian advances, would he then attack again and again?

Podvig noted the war does not have “large concentrations of troops” to target.

Striking cities, in hopes of shocking Ukraine into surrender, would be an awful alternative.

“The decision to kill tens and hundreds of thousands of people in cold blood, that’s a tough decision," he said. “As it should be.”

Putin might be hoping that threats alone will slow Western weapon supplies to Ukraine and buy time to train 300,000 additional troops he's mobilizing, triggering protests and an exodus of service-aged men.

But if Ukraine continues to roll back the invasion and Putin finds himself unable to hold what he has taken, analysts fear a growing risk of him deciding that his non-nuclear options are running out.

“Putin is really eliminating a lot of bridges behind him right now, with mobilization, with annexing new territories," said RAND's Massicot.

“It suggests that he is all-in on winning this on his terms,” she added. "I am very concerned about where that ultimately takes us — to include, at the end, a kind of a nuclear decision.”

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Putin can be "dangerous and reckless": CIA director on Russia's path forward

    The CIA director spoke with CBS News about Putin's options on the battlefield and how the war is affecting Russia's relationship with China.

  • OPEC+ Production Cut Poses New Threat to Biden as Election Nears

    (Bloomberg) -- Amid what would become a 98-day streak of declines, President Joe Biden was quick to take credit in August over one of his most serious political foes: high gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Credit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Sinc

  • How OPEC’s Production Cut Could Spark a Bigger Oil Rally

    OPEC’s meeting this week takes place against a gloomy background: A global economic meltdown has caused oil prices to fall even as Russia’s war against Ukraine has made supplies more uncertain than ever. Oil prices rose on Monday, with Brent crude climbing to nearly $89 per barrel. Shares of oil companies also rose, with the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production exchange-traded fund (ticker: XOP) up 7%.

  • Long-shot Scalise challenger includes the birth of her son in new ad

    Democratic congressional candidate Katie Darling, who is running to unseat House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), incorporated the birth of her second child last month into a new campaign ad. In her spot released on Monday, Darling, who is seen with her husband and daughter on their farm, says she worked her way up from…

  • Russians attack Zaporizhzhia; there are casualties

    ALONA MAZURENKO - MONDAY, 3 OCTOBER 2022, 05:18 Russian occupiers launched a missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia on the night of 2-3 October;, damaging the city's infrastructure. Source: Oleksandr Starukh, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram Quote from Starukh: "The enemy launched another missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia and on two villages in the Zaporizhzhia district.

  • Ukraine mayor fears Putin's nuclear weapons

    Charlie D'Agata spoke with the mayor of Melitopol, who told him he thinks Vladimir Putin's annexation of Ukrainian territories will pave the way for the eventual use of low-level tactical nuclear weapons.

  • It's Going to Be a Lot More Expensive to Heat Your Home This Winter. Here's What To Expect

    The average household will pay $177 more for heat this winter, according to estimates, but that will vary depending on how you heat your home and where you live.

  • There's No Escaping Pfizer Inc.'s (NYSE:PFE) Muted Earnings

    Pfizer Inc.'s ( NYSE:PFE ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 8.3x might make it look like a buy right now compared...

  • After Hurricane Ian was gone, 'then all the water came': Flooding stuns Florida's DeSoto County

    The normally placid Peace River overflowed its banks last week in DeSoto County after Hurricane Ian brought more than 20 inches of rain in mere hours.

  • Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: Week 5

    What are the bowl projections and the College Football Playoff calls after Week 5 of the college football season?

  • Are we all potential murderers? Not according to a criminologist

    LET’S UNPACK THAT: The new BBC drama ‘Inside Man’ explores the idea that we are all capable of killing someone – it’s just a question of meeting the right person. Tom Ough talks to an expert to uncover the truth behind the theory

  • CIA director: Putin can be "dangerous and reckless"

    "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor spoke with CIA Director William Burns about Russian President Vladimir Putin's path forward in Ukraine and how the war is affecting Russia's relationship with China.

  • Democrat Wes Moore has a 32-point lead over GOP challenger Dan Cox in the Maryland governor's race: poll

    The new Washington Post-University of Maryland survey showed Moore with a 60%-28% edge over Cox, with nine percent of respondents undecided.

  • OPEC+ mulling largest cuts since 2020 crisis, sources say

    LONDON (Reuters) -The OPEC+ group of oil producers is discussing output cuts of more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd), OPEC sources said, and voluntary cuts by individual members could come on top of that, making it their largest cut since 2020. The group is set to meet on Oct. 5 in Vienna -- in person for the first time since March 2020 -- against a backdrop of falling oil prices and months of severe market volatility which prompted top OPEC+ producer, Saudi Arabia, to say the group could cut production. OPEC+, which combines OPEC countries and allies such as Russia, has been gradually raising its output target to unwind the record cuts it made in 2020.

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson took the Supreme Court bench for the first time, quickly settling into her new role with lengthy questioning in high-stakes environmental case

    Jackson's addition to the bench did not change the court's 6-3 conservative majority, but maintained it.

  • Turkey Wants Russia to Delay Its Gas Payments Until 2024

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkish officials have asked Russia to delay a portion of Ankara’s payments due for natural gas, according to people familiar with the matter, as Turkey seeks to mitigate economic damage from higher energy prices.Most Read from BloombergTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapNo

  • U.S. to curb more tech exports to keep chips from China military -sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is expected to announce this week new measures restricting Chinese companies from gaining access to technologies enabling high-performance computing, three people briefed on the matter told Reuters. The measures would aim to cut off China's access to advanced semiconductor technology, the people said. The New York Times was first to report the new restrictions could come as soon as this week, adding that Washington also plans to limit U.S.-made microchips from being sold to China's most powerful supercomputing and data center projects.

  • Spectator dies after escalator fall after Steelers game

    Here is the latest on the tragedy at Acrisure Stadium after Sunday's game.

  • Oil Forges Higher as OPEC+ Must ‘Do Something’ at Vienna Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pushed higher after posting the biggest one-day gain since May as the market looked to OPEC+ to deliver a substantial cut in supply.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Credit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapWest Texas Interm

  • Nearly half of Canadians on the brink of insolvency: MNP survey

    "With less overall room in their budgets, any future increases to interest rates or the prices of everyday items could push individuals closer to insolvency," said MNP president Grant Bazian.