What's with the recurring power flickers? Columbia Water and Light sheds light on downtown outages

Charles Dunlap, Columbia Daily Tribune
·3 min read
Columbia Water and Light linemen Cole Talley, left, and Jared Brown inspect a high voltage transformer, insulators and connections on a pole at Fifth Street and Park Avenue on Monday.
The Columbia Water and Light Department has received increased calls since June 3 about electrical interruptions that have manifested in flickering power.

The interruptions have affected several west downtown businesses and residences in the West Ash neighborhood, according to interviews conducted by the Tribune and social media posts from homeowners in the area.

Flickering power can be frustrating, but there is a reason the brief outages happen, says Matt Nestor, spokesperson with Columbia Water and Light.

"The system has the capability of self-correcting for minor interruptions," Nestor wrote in an email to the Tribune. "When customers experience a momentary outage, it is actually a safety feature and is a sign that the system is working properly, guarding against system damage that could lead to larger outages."

The interruptions the department is aware of this month "have generally been caused by tree limbs or wildlife coming in contact with the power line," Nestor wrote.

Flickers could also be caused be "drops or surges in electricity," he added.

Flickering lights that eventually turn into a full outage are typically the self-correction system trying to work, Nestor said.

"With trees blooming, with birds and squirrels a lot more active at this time of year, these things just happen," Nestor said in a follow-up phone call about the temporary flickers.

The flickering is not necessarily from problems inside switching equipment or faulty insulators on a pole, he added.

City crews continue to look into the potential causes of the outages.

The downtown U.S. Post Office branch at 511 E. Walnut St. and EatWell grocery store at 111 S. Providence Road confirmed flickering power has generally occurred in the early evening over the past week to 10 days. That timing mirrors what residents have expressed in complaints about flickering in their homes.

The brief power outages at the post office have impacted a mail scanner that is connected to the internet, leading to delays. EatWell has not experienced any operational impacts from the outages, a manager confirmed.

The outages have also caused print operation delays between four and 36 hours at the Tribune Publishing Co. press facility at 100 N. Fourth St., which prints the New York Times and USA Today for regional distribution among more than 50 total publications, including the Tribune.

A recent 15-second outage caused a four-hour delay for some products getting published and out the door, press operators said. Other longer delays were to replace electrical equipment burned out as a result of the outages.

It is hard to pinpoint an exact cause of the flickering at about the same time of 6 p.m., Nestor wrote in a follow-up email. It is possible the reason is a high-current inrush. In other words, as people arrive home and are turning electronics and air conditioners on, it is creating the temporary drop in power, leading to flickering.

Water and Light does not immediately become aware of brief service interruptions due to the self-correcting safety features within the system, Nestor noted. These safety features usually are activated by some sort of power-line disturbance, such as an animal or tree branch hitting the line, Nestor said over the phone Tuesday.

Blown fuses in the areas of West Broadway, West Boulevard and Stadium Boulevard from May 31 through June 7 led to outages, Nestor noted in an email.

"After a thorough investigation, electric distribution crews modified and/or replaced components that they believed contributed to the outages," Nestor wrote. "Columbia Water and Light continuously monitors the system to ensure prompt response of any potential issues."

Charles Dunlap covers courts, public safety and other general subjects for the Tribune. You can reach him at cdunlap@columbiatribune.com or @CD_CDT on Twitter. Please consider subscribing to support vital local journalism.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Recurring power flickers affect downtown Columbia businesses, homes

