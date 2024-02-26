What's a 'red flag warning'? What's a 'fire weather watch'? Here's what to know

A "red flag warning" will be in effect Monday afternoon across the Southern High Plains into western Oklahoma, according to the National Weather Center Norman, and a "fire weather watch" is in effect for Tuesday because of persisting dry, warm air and gusty winds, with critical warnings in western Oklahoma.

Here's everything we know about red flag warnings and fire weather watches.

What's a 'red flag warning'? What's a 'fire weather watch'?

According to NWS Norman, a "red flag warning" is issued when the forecast is likely to have conditions favorable for the ignition and spread of wildfires. The warnings don't mean a wildfire is ongoing, but that conditions are highly favorable.

A Red Flag Warning will be in effect this afternoon across the Southern High Plains into western OK due to gusty west winds, very dry and warm air. The warning will be in effect through 7 PM. Practice fire safety out west!#okwx #texomawx pic.twitter.com/fEmqNbGGNY — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) February 26, 2024

A "fire weather watch" is issued to inform the public of major, uncontrolled fires threatening populated areas or major roadways.

Fire weather conditions will again become Critical tomorrow (TUE) afternoon but in a larger area of western OK into part of western north TX. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for TUE due to persisting very dry and warm air and very gusty west-southwest winds.#okwx #texomawx pic.twitter.com/j4Dxoi9ILm — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) February 26, 2024

What causes wildfires, and how can I prevent one?

According to the City of Oklahoma City, the main causes of wildfires in OKC are:

Smoking materials thrown from vehicles

Trash burning

Children playing with fire

To prevent wildfires, the city suggests:

Never discard smoking materials out of a moving vehicle

Obey all burn bans

When it is lawful to burn legally, pay close attention to wind\weather conditions and extinguish your fire

Keep matches and lighters safely stored away from children

What to do if you see a wildfire

If you see a wildfire, the city advises to call 911. Other steps include:

Closing all entrances, windows and other openings to prevent sparks from blowing inside your house and igniting flammables

Having tools and water accessible, like a shovel, rake and long water hose

Dress to protect yourself by wearing cotton and woolen clothing including long pants, a long sleeved shirt, gloves and a handkerchief to protect your face

Wet your roof down with a garden hose or sprinkler to reduce the risk of fire if your roof is made of wood or shake shingles

Turn off natural gas or propane at the tank or meter.

Back as many vehicles as possible into the garage and then close the garage door. If they can't all fit, park them away from the house, pointing in the direction of evacuation

If you evacuate, close the garage door behind you

Take your family and pets to a safe location if you evacuate

Follow local television stations, radio and online news sources to stay updated on concerns in your area, and the weather that often increases wildfire risk

Remember to obey all orders given by fire officers, especially when leaving or entering an area that is involved in fires

Never drive to a wildfire scene. You'll interfere with life-saving rescue and firefighting efforts.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma wildfires: 'Red flag warning,' 'fire weather watch' in effect