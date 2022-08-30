Tell Us A Secret About Your Job That You Shouldn't Know

Motley Fool

Retirement savers have taken full advantage of IRAs to allow their nest eggs to grow on a tax-deferred basis. Now, just as many people thought they were coming to grips with the new rules for inherited IRAs, the Internal Revenue Service is throwing a curveball that could have massive implications for those who've recently inherited these retirement accounts. For those who inherited an IRA from someone who passed away in 2019 or earlier, several options were available.