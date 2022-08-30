Tell Us A Secret About Your Job That You Shouldn't Know

·1 min read

Naturally, while working any job, you learn things about it that people who never worked there wouldn't know. But sometimes, you find out something about your job that even YOU shouldn't know.

For example, maybe you work at a popular dating app and learned it's someone’s job to secretly create new profiles so they can chat with users who pay for premium accounts in order to get them to renew their subscription and keep spending money.

Or maybe you once worked in a jewelry store and somehow learned that a large portion of the diamond pieces they were selling were not authentic, even though they were advertised as such.

Or perhaps you work at a very popular soda company and witnessed rats running across the cans that someone then packaged without sanitizing.

Tell us the secret about your job that you're not supposed to know (or use this Google Form if you want to be anonymous). You could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post or video!

