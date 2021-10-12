What's a solar flare? And how can a geomagnetic storm make auroras visible in the US?

Asha C. Gilbert, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Have no idea what a solar flare or geomagnetic storm is? We've got you covered.

A solar flare is burst of radiation from the sun from the release of magnetic energy associated with sunspots, according to NASA. Flares can last for minutes to hours and can be seen as bright spots on the sun from telescopes.

A geomagnetic storm is what happens after a solar flare if the exchange of energy from the sun reaches the space surrounding Earth through solar wind, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. These storms can heat the ionosphere – where Earth's atmosphere meets space – causing beautiful auroras here on Earth.

Hence, the northern lights, aka the aurora borealis, visible to stargazers in some spots in the U.S and far northern and southern parts of the world after a "moderate" geomagnetic storm that hit Earth Monday.

Fact check: No, a massive solar storm is not approaching Earth any time soon

Study says: A 'space hurricane' hovered above the North Pole for about 8 hours

The colorful aurora forms when the particles flowing from the sun get caught up in the Earth's magnetic field. The particles interact with molecules of atmospheric gases to cause the famed glowing red and green colors.

A geomagnetic storm does not pose much threat to humans, but it can affect satellites orbiting Earth and GPS, It also can cause disruptions to some radio communications, according to NASA.

The storm was rated a "G2" on the NOAA's five-level storm scale, with "G5" being the most serious.

Contributing: Doyle Rice

Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @Coastalasha. Email: agilbert@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What is a solar flare, and how can it cause geomagnetic storms

  What is a geomagnetic storm? The solar outbursts causing northern lights in Britain

    People across Scotland enjoyed spectacular displays of 'northern lights' on Monday night as an outburst on the sun caused a geomagnetic storm in Britain.

  Northern lights dance across Northern Plains

    The aurora borealis dipped into the Northern Plains on the night of October 11, dazzling residents of North Dakota.

  Sunspots seen in Spain as geomagnetic storm expected to reach Earth

    The geomagnetic storm's intensity would probably be moderate or strong, levels one of two on a five-level scale, five being the most extreme, according to U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).Tourists gathered at Ronda's viewpoint to observe the sun.Geomagnetic storms are disturbances of the Earth's magnetic field, lasting from several hours to several days, according to Spain's National Geographic Institute (IGN).They are external in origin and are caused by an abrupt increase in particles emitted in solar flares that reach the magnetosphere, producing disturbances in the Earth's magnetic field.Solar flares may affect positioning systems, navigation systems or communication satellites.

  'Moderate' geomagnetic storm headed for Earth; aurora could be visible tonight across far northern US

    A "moderate" geomagnetic storm is forecast for the Earth on Monday, which could cause fluctuations to the power grid.

