What's at Stake in Qualcomm's Blockbuster FTC Antitrust Trial

On Friday, Qualcomm finally entered in a courtroom to defend itself against antitrust charges that have been in the works for years. For the chipmaker, its fundamental business model is at risk. For the Federal Trade Commission, it’s a chance to finally get an antitrust win that isn’t just a symbolic settlement and really bite into the inherently conflicting relationship between patents and antitrust. Meanwhile, Apple is surely watching closely to see how its own legal disputes with Qualcomm might play out.

Yes, Qualcomm is involved in a lot of legal disputes right now, so it’s easy to get confused over which one’s which. Helpfully, the FTC case, which is being litigated over the next few weeks, is basically over the same issue at the heart of previous and ongoing high-profile cases against Qualcomm: The company is accused of using its patents to be a greedy dick.

It’s been two years since the FTC first accused Qualcomm of, in the agency’s words, monopolizing “certain baseband processors to impose onerous and anticompetitive supply and licensing terms on cell phone manufacturers and to weaken competitors.” Since that initial filing, similar lawsuits have been filed by Apple and government regulators. And in January of last year, European antitrust regulators ordered Qualcomm to pay a $1.23 billion fine for using its power to lock competitors out of the market. But it’s also scored recent victories, successfully persuading China and Germany to block some iPhone sales, claiming that Apple violates its patents.

The FTC’s case is seen as a decisive moment, and its outcome should give us an idea of how the Apple v. Qualcomm court battle will go when it begins in April. U.S. prosecutors are tasked with proving that Qualcomm’s core business of licensing its patents for baseband processor chipsets has become out of control to the point that no one has a chance of competing, innovation has been stifled, and consumers are paying more for products than they should be.

With FRANDs Like These, Who Needs Enemies?

Qualcomm has been at the forefront of designing and patenting baseband processor technologies that handle the low-level communication between a mobile device and the base stations of mobile network operators. There’s no law against being the first to do something and benefitting from that—to an extent. But those key patents have been incorporated by standard-setting organizations (SSOs) in the telecom industry, giving Qualcomm tremendous leverage when making deals to box out competing chipmakers like Intel.

In an industry like telecommunications, a lot of different technologies made by different companies need to work together. So the big players get together and agree to set certain standards, and those standards can often include proprietary tech that belongs to just a single member of the group. In order to mitigate the risk of that single member’s proprietary tech handing them control of the whole damn standard, SSOs often agree to a “FRAND” licensing arrangement. An acronym for “Fair, Reasonable, and Non-Discriminatory,” FRAND is a malleable form of agreement in which a company that owns a proprietary IP included in a standard says that they’ll always be willing to license their property to competitors for a reasonable price. If one party decides things have become unreasonable, courts can step in and decide what adjustments should be made.

An alleged failure to live up to the FRAND commitments regarding its standard-essential patents is what put Qualcomm in hot water. The FTC says the chipmaker has become an abusive monopoly in three ways:

It allegedly maintains a “no license, no chips” policy that requires a device manufacturer to agree to Qualcomm’s preferred royalty terms. The FTC claims this policy results in “elevated” royalties being paid to Qualcomm in the event that one of its manufacturing customers wants to, for example, use a Qualcomm CPU but go with Intel’s baseband processor.

It allegedly refuses to license its patents to direct competitors.

From 2011 to 2016, it reduced its hefty royalty fees for Apple to gain exclusivity in the iPhone—allegedly hobbling competitors’ chances of gaining a foothold in the industry by preventing them from being part of the most popular smartphone on the planet.

These claims of anti-competitive practices were echoed in ‘friend of the court’ briefs filed by Intel and Samsung to support the FTC’s case. Neither of those competitors tried to claim that Qualcomm is bad at what it does, and both praised its history of innovation. But Intel claimed that Qualcomm’s lead in the industry has resulted in an “interlocking web of abusive patent and commercial practices” that have “illegally coerced mobile phone manufacturers into purchasing the chipsets they need from Qualcomm and Qualcomm alone.” Samsung claimed that, because it is both a manufacturer of chipsets and a manufacturer of mobile handsets that license patents from Qualcomm, it has routinely experienced Qualcomm’s refusal “to license its SEPs on fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory (‘FRAND’) terms so that Samsung can make and can sell licensed chipsets.”