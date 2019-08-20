What's the Statute of Limitations on Credit Card Debt?





Thanks to TV shows like "Law and Order," you might know there's a statute of limitations for criminal charges. What's not as well known, however, is that there's also a statute of limitations on debt.

"Many debts have a statute of limitations, meaning that creditors only have a certain amount of time during which they can take legal action to recoup debt that you owe," says Leslie H. Tayne, debt resolution attorney at Tayne Law Group in New York and author of the money management book "Life & Debt." "However, it's up to you to prove that a debt has passed the statute of limitations, as the court system does not keep track of it."

The duration of the statute depends on which state is identified in the contract or the state you live in, and the type of debt in question. For credit card debt, statute limits are generally between three to six years but can be longer, which is why it's important to know which statute your debt falls under.

How Your State Affects the Statute of Limitations

Figuring out which statute applies to your credit card debt isn't always straightforward, according to consumer bankruptcy lawyer G. Donald Golden, founding attorney of The Golden Law Group in Florida.

For example, if a debtor lives in Florida and defaults on a credit card debt, a lawsuit will likely be filed in Florida, says Golden. "However, most credit card agreements include a choice of law provision." This provision designates which state laws will apply if there is a dispute under the agreement, and it might not be the same as the state you live in.

Check your original agreement for language specifying a choice of state law or "governing law" that might apply to your debt. Although courts are not bound to this choice, it may impact which statute of limitations that courts may consider in their decision.

Here's a look at the statute of limitations on open-account debt, like credit cards, for each state.

State Statutes of Limitations on Debt



State

Years

Alabama

Three

Alaska

Three

Arizona

Six

Arkansas

Five

California

Four

Colorado

Six

Connecticut

Six

Washington, D.C.

Three

Delaware

Three

Florida

Five

Georgia

Six

Hawaii

Six

Idaho

Five

Illinois

Five

Indiana

Six

Iowa

Five

Kansas

Three

Kentucky

Five

Louisiana

Three

Maine

Six

Maryland

Three

Massachusetts

Six

Michigan

Six

Minnesota

Six

Mississippi Three

Missouri

Five

Montana

Eight

Nebraska

Four

Nevada

Four

New Hampshire

Three

New Jersey

Six

New Mexico

Four

New York

Six

North Carolina

Three

North Dakota

Six

Ohio

Six

Oklahoma

Five

Oregon

Six

Pennsylvania

Four

Rhode Island

10

South Carolina

Three

South Dakota

Six

Tennessee

Six

Texas

Four

Utah

Six

Vermont

Six

Virginia

Three

Washington

Six

West Virginia>

10

Wisconsin

Six

Wyoming

Eight



When Does the Statute of Limitations Start?

It depends on the state law that's used. In some states, the statute of limitations begins from the date of your last payment, while other states say it activates on the date you missed your first payment.

Creditors and debt collectors can file a lawsuit against you to recoup the debt before the statute of limitations expires. When this time frame is over, they can't sue you to collect on delinquent debt. However, they can still contact you to coerce you to pay.

"Some debt collectors who know that your debt has passed the statute of limitations will use especially aggressive tactics to try to trick you into making payments or to saying something which will restart the clock," Tayne says.

What Happens When the Statute Is Over?

An unpaid debt that's passed its statute of limitations becomes "time-barred." Creditors or debt collectors are now legally barred from filing a lawsuit against you to collect payment on the debt.

"This does not mean that you no longer owe the debt or that your credit will no longer be impacted. It simply means that the creditor can no longer sue you," Tayne says. "However, be aware that the clock can restart on the statute of limitations if you make a payment or promise to make a payment on time-barred debt."





How to Avoid Resetting the Clock on Time-Barred Debt

New activity on a time-barred debt account -- such as making a full or partial payment, acknowledging the debt is yours, or promising to pay it -- can restart its statute of limitations.

If you want to avoid the threat of being sued for a time-barred debt, you'll need to avoid taking actions that inadvertently reset a new statute of limitations clock. Here are a few tips that experts recommend if you're contacted about a time-barred debt:

Ask if the debt Is time-barred. The Federal Trade Commission's Fair Debt Collection Practices Act requires a debt collector to respond honestly when asked whether a debt is time-barred. A debt collector can contact you about the debt but might not mention that the debt is time-barred or might choose not to answer you. If the collector confirms it's a time-barred debt, don't acknowledge the debt or agree to pay it.

Ask when the last payment was made. If you're unsure whether the debt is time-barred, a legitimate debt collector should be able to tell you the date the last payment was made. This information helps you determine when the statute of limitations might have begun on the debt.