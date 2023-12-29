What's in store for 2024?

Dec. 29—This past year was a busy one for news in Berks County.

From the fatal explosion of a West Reading chocolate factory to a meaningful municipal election to a summer storm that wrought devastation to a visit from the vice president to the lingering impacts of inflation, newsworthy events were plentiful.

And as 2023 winds to a close, it looks like that will continue in 2024.

Reporters at the Reading Eagle looked into their crystal balls to see if they could predict what the big stories of the new year will be. Here are their guesses:

The fate of Antietam Middle Senior High School

One of the biggest questions going into 2024 is what will happen with Antietam Middle Senior High School.

The school was a victim of a violent July storm, sustaining debilitating damage from the flooding it caused. The building was impacted so severely that it had to be closed for this school year.

Students were forced to attend classes elsewhere, including at a local church.

When next fall rolls around and a new school year begins, it's unclear where middle and high school students in Antietam will go.

They may have to have a repeat of this year, using other buildings in the area as makeshift classrooms. Or the school could be rebuilt in a new spot, a costly option that the cash-strapped school district might struggle to handle.

Another option is for the district to enter into some sort of merger with a neighboring district. Feelers have already been sent out to the five districts that border Antietam to gauge interest.

Which way things will go is still unclear. But the situation is one that's sure to be on the top of a lot of people's minds.

— David Mekeel

Division on school boards

Partisan divisions have increasingly placed people at odds over the last few years, with political passions becoming more and more vitriolic.

And that includes on school boards across the country.

Long a bastion of nonpolitical leadership, school board have become a battle ground for culture wars and partisan rhetoric. It's something Berks hasn't been immune to.

Whether it's baseless accusations of Critical Race Theory being taught in high schools or fights over transgender athletes or spats about equity policies or efforts to ban books or board members being chastised for using racist language, politics has crept onto local school boards.

How that plays out in school districts across the county in 2024 will certainly be news worth paying attention to.

— David Mekeel

Restoring the Pagoda

Reading's Pagoda has been a familiar fixture atop Mount Penn since 1908.

The multitiered Asian-inspired building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and has been embraced by generations of locals.

Its stylized image is used in the logos of many civic organizations and area businesses, and as a symbol of the city itself.

But the city's signature landmark has been closed to the public since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and will remain so until repairs to bring the structure up to current safety standards can be made, city officials say.

Expect phase one of that work to begin in 2024.

The project includes upgrading the electrical system and other mechanicals in the 115-year-old building along with exterior limestone and wood trim repairs and fresh paint.

The $3 million needed for the first phase will come from American Rescue Plan Act funding recently allocated by City Council as part of the $32 million set aside for public projects.

The timeline for the project is estimated at two to three years, he noted.

Phase two of the project, repairing and stabilizing the walls, walkways and stairs surrounding the Pagoda is expected to cost the city another $7 million.

The city's primary focus is to render the Pagoda functional, he said, and thereby revitalize interest in the building and attract further funding.

To jump-start the fundraising effort, the Foundation for the Reading Pagoda presented the city with a check for $100,000.

The funds have been deposited into an account set up through the Berks County Community Foundation, which will manage all donations toward the project.

But public and private support is still needed to meet the approximately $7 million shortfall.

— Michelle Lynch

The spread of warehouses

A similar story has been playing out across Berks County.

It began years before 2023, when shifts in the popularity of buying goods online drove retailers to seek alternatives to brick-and-mortar shopping.

Spurred by shifting demands of their tenants, industrial property developers now aim to accommodate the realities of modern commerce.

Their solution is to build warehouses and distribution centers, largely, but not exclusively in rural areas with nearby access to major interstates.

Proposed warehouses on the books in Berks range in size from hundreds of thousands of square feet to over 1 million—making them difficult to ignore for anyone living nearby.

In many cases, residents in communities neighboring proposed warehouses have banded together to petition local governments against approving warehouse plans.

One group has made its presence known along roads in Maidencreek Township, posting signs decrying plans for a nearby warehouse.

That plan for a 930,000-square foot warehouse at Route 222 and Schaeffer Road gained conditional use approval in December, after a series of hearings that stretched out for a year.

Residents fought to prove that the site didn't comply with zoning rules protecting the health and safety of residents.

They claimed a warehouse would increase traffic in an already busy area, harm the local environment, lower property values, and create unbearable amounts of noise and light pollution.

Those complaints are a common refrain in municipal meeting halls, including Cumru Township, where a pair of warehouse proposals await a final ruling by officials.

One plan calls for a 739,000-square-foot warehouse on a plot bordering the Flying Hills development.

That plan is on hold while residents appeal a ruling on their challenge to the rezoning of the 171-acre plot.

Another plan, for a 543,000-square-foot and 237,000-square-foot warehouse in Cumru has been moving more quickly through the development process — it was introduced in early December, and supervisors granted it preliminary approval Dec. 19.

In Maxatawny Township, developers for three separate warehouse plans are embroiled in conditional use and zoning hearings, including plans for a 709,000-square-foot warehouse next to Kutztown University, and a 1.6 million-square-foot distribution center north of Route 222, along Hottenstein Road.

Residents won several victories in November's elections in Maxatawny and Cumru, voting in officials who ran on a platform of opposing warehouse development, including Maxatawny Supervisor Marcus Simonetti and Cumru Commissioners Greg Miller and Andrew Donnell.

The largest scale warehouse development is progressing in one of the county's most sparsely populated areas, New Morgan, where officials in October approved tentative plans for a 5.5-million-square-foot distribution center.

— Keith Dmochowski

Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority enters new phase

The Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority got some big news last month that it was accepted into a federal program that will provide a critical boost to the effort to restore passenger rail service from Reading to Philadelphia.

Authority members say being admitted into the federal Corridor Identification and Development Program will significantly increase the likelihood that service will be successfully implemented.

With its acceptance into the program, the authority will receive $500,000 to develop the scope and cost estimate for completing a service plan that will examine ridership and revenue forecasts, capital programming and an operational analysis.

The authority will now also be able to begin negotiations with Amtrak and Norfolk Southern about using their existing tracks for passenger rail service, and also be eligible for more federal funding in the future.

Authority members stressed being accepted into the program is an immensely important step. But they also made clear entering the program is the start of the first phase of a yearslong process that will undoubtedly have all sorts of hurdles and challenges to overcome.

The authority will begin tackling some of the work in 2024, recently awarding a $750,000 contract to an infrastructure consulting firm to craft the service plan.

— Karen Shuey

Pennsylvania voters face a likely presidential rematch

The spotlight will once again shine on Pennsylvania voters in 2024, with the nation likely on course for a contentious presidential rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

And a recent poll shows the race in the Keystone State will be very close, adding an unusual level of uncertainty to what is likely to be a historic contest.

A Franklin & Marshall College poll found that Biden holds a slight advantage over Trump. The president has 42% of voters backing him while the former president has 40% — well within the margin of error of the poll.

The favorability ratings of Trump and Biden could shed some light on why they are stuck in a dead heat, with both men struggling to get voters to like them. The poll shows 57% of voters have a negative impression of Biden and 58% have an unfavorable view of Trump.

That adds up to a likely repeat of 2020, when Pennsylvania played a pivotal role in picking the president.

Back then, Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence brought their campaigns to Berks. They held large rallies at Reading Regional Airport that attracted tens of thousands of supporters.

Biden didn't visit Berks, deciding to rely more heavily on virtual events because of the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump ended up winning Berks by earning 16,841 more of the 207,576 ballots cast in the election.

Pennsylvania and the presidency were a different story. Biden won the state by more than 80,000 votes, and decisively won the nationwide race, taking home 306 Electoral College votes to Trump's 232.

— Karen Shuey

Road projects

Aside from a bridge replacement on Interstate 78, no multiyear road and bridge projects are scheduled to break ground in 2024 in Berks County.

As was the case in the year that just passed, the big multiyear projects are still on hold as they inch their way through the engineering and design phases, said Alan D. Piper, county transportation planner.

The next section of the multiphase Route 222 widening in northern Berks isn't anticipated to start until 2026 when construction should begin in Maidencreek and Richmond townships, Piper said.

The long-awaited reconstruction of the West Shore Bypass including the Reading/West Reading interchange and Lancaster Avenue (Business Route 222) Penn Street bridge is anticipated to begin the following year, he said.

While preliminary engineering continues on those projects, several small bridge projects will take place throughout the county in 2024 under PennDOT's 2022-25 transportation improvement plan for Berks.

The most significant project is what PennDOT refers to as the Lenhartsville Bridge Project. PennDOT expects to break ground in the spring on the project to replace the 70-year-old span that carries Interstate 78 over the Maiden Creek and Route 143 in Greenwich Township.

The bridge was one of several on which PennDOT planned to implement tolling as a means of funding major bridge projects. PennDOT dropped the tolling plan for the I-78 bridge.

In the new year you'll see construction swing into full gear at the major intersection reconstruction project at Routes 12 and 73 in Ruscombmanor Township. Preliminary work began last year.

In Reading, PennDOT plans to repave several blocks of North Fourth and North Fifth streets.

Another project — replacement of the bridge that carries Schuylkill Avenue over the Norfolk Southern Railroad — is expected to begin in 2024, resulting in a long-term detour in the northwest section.

In the Hamburg area, expect to see contractors out in the spring rehabilitating the surface of Route 61 between Fourth Street in Hamburg and just south of I-78 in Tilden Township, Piper said.

— Steve Henshaw

Gas prices

Drivers in Pennsylvania will start 2024 with a bit of good news.

The state Department of Revenue has announced that the state's gas tax will decrease for the new year. The tax is the source of liquid fuel funds, which local municipalities use to help pay for road projects.

The 2024 tax rate for gasoline will be 57.6 cents per gallon, down from 61.1 cents. The rate for diesel will decrease to 74.1 cents per gallon from 78.5 cents.

And on top of that, the national forecast for gas prices in 2024 shows expectations for gasoline and diesel prices to be lower.

According to GasBuddy, the yearly national average will drop to $3.38 from $3.51.

The GasBuddy annual Fuel Price Outlook, released Thursday, says the national average could fall below $3 per gallon this winter before rising again in late February to near $4 per gallon as summer approaches.

Prices should peak in May, with Memorial Day expected to be the priciest holiday at the pump with a national average as high as $4.04 per gallon.

— David Mekeel