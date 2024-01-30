What's in store for 2024 in Bethlehem Township? Trustee picked, bridge to be replaced

Editor’s note: The Canton Repository and Massillon Independent asked leaders in each of Stark County’s 17 townships, 11 villages and six cities to share some highlights about what's in store for 2024 in their communities.

The responses include the return of some family-friendly events, a variety of new businesses and some much-needed improvements to longstanding structures. We will be presenting these community highlights to you throughout the upcoming months.

BETHLEHEM TWP. – Bethlehem Township welcomes a new trustee, awaits the replacement of an unsafe bridge and looks to possibly enact a noise ordinance this year.

Here is what's in store for 2024 in the township of roughly 5,500 people:

Ronald L. Lambert, longtime village administrator for Strasburg, has been appointed Bethlehem Township trustee. He succeeds Trustee Mark Dearing who died on Dec. 10.

Lambert, the longtime village administrator for Strasburg, was selected from roughly a dozen applicants by Trustees T. Renee’ Veselenak and Jim Urbach at the Jan. 2 board meeting. He will fill the remainder of Dearing’s term, which expires Dec. 31, 2027.

Veselenak said Lambert’s roughly 30-year career with Strasburg made him the most qualified of the candidates.

“He has a lot of experience with the road system,” she said. “…. He also has grant experience and management experience. He’s also very easy to work with and a calm guy. We got very lucky. He’s awesome.”

Lambert did not return a call seeking comment Friday.

Hudson Drive SW bridge to be replaced

The Hudson Drive SW bridge, located less than a mile southeast of the Hudson Drive and Shepler Church Avenue SW intersection, will be demolished and replaced this summer.

Stark County Engineer Keith Bennett said the bridge, which had been scheduled to be replaced in a couple of years, was closed to traffic in December due to the deteriorating conditions that were found during the office’s annual inspection.

The office plans to replace the existing superstructure of the bridge while utilizing the existing abutments, Bennett said. A new surface also will be installed.

The project, including demolition, is expected to cost $175,000.

Until the bridge reopens, motorists are asked to use Shepler Church Avenue, Haut Street and Sherman Church Avenue as the detour.

More Navarre-Bethlehem Community Park improvements planned

The roadway of the Navarre-Bethlehem Community Park will be paved this year as part of the ongoing improvements at the park at 8201 Hudson Street SW.

Using a $150,000 state capital improvement grant, the park board, which includes Bethlehem Township and Navarre residents, already has restored and stabilized the park’s stream bank and installed new picnic tables, signs, playground equipment and grills at the pavilions.

Urbach was appointed president of the park board this year. He and the park board are once again planning to host their golf outing in October. The proceeds help fund $500 scholarships for a Fairless High School student and an R.G. Drage Career Technical Center student, as well as provide operating money for the park.

Noise ordinance being explored

The township’s Zoning Commission is reviewing language for a noise ordinance that could set volume limits and time of day restrictions for various sounds to protect neighbors.

The board has analyzed the noise ordinances enacted in neighboring townships and other similar-sized townships in Ohio. Among the issues being discussed is whether the ordinance would apply to the entire township or only to the portion of the eastern side of the township that has zoning.

If the zoning commission approves the language for a noise ordinance, it would still need to be approved by township trustees before it takes effect.

Erie Valley Fire & Rescue lieutenants added

The Navarre-Bethlehem Joint Fire Board has added four lieutenants to Erie Valley Fire & Rescue. The four lieutenants are Kayla Bailey, Tom Baum, Ben Miller and Austin King.

Veselenak, who was appointed to the three-member fire board in January, said the additional leadership was needed due to the agency’s added staff, increased training schedule and increasing level of calls.

The department, which was named the Ohio Fire Department of the Year in 2020, has 34 members on its roster, including its chief, two assistant chiefs, five captains and the four new lieutenants. The department also is assisted by its fire dog, Ember.

The agency, which was formed in 2015 by the merging of the Navarre and Bethlehem Township departments, responds to an average of 1,200 calls a year.

Recycling partnership continues

The township has continued its partnership with Summit e-Waste Recycling Solutions by housing an electronics recycling bin at the Navarre-Bethlehem Community Park for a third year.

The bin takes anything with a cord that can fit in the opening. Popular items have been old cellphones, computers, Christmas lights and small appliances.

The popular Large Item Recycle Day is expected to be held in late spring.

Reach Canton Repository staff writer Kelli Weir at 330-580-8339 or kelli.weir@cantonrep.com.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Bethlehem Township has new trustee, awaits new Hudson Drive bridge