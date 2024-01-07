What's in store for 2024 in Canton Township? Park upgrade, school demo, holiday parade

Canton Township trustees plan to install an amphitheater shell over the stage in Faircrest Park at 1001 Faircrest St. SW. A $300,000 state capital improvement grant helped to fund the shell.

CANTON TWP. − Canton Township trustees are hoping to use state and federal grants to move forward with some long-awaited projects this year.

Here is what’s in store for 2024 in Canton Township:

Canton Township trustees plan to install a shell over the amphitheater stage in Faircrest Park at 1001 Faircrest St. SW. A $300,000 state capital improvement grant helped to fund the shell.

Amphitheater shell coming to Faircrest Park

The project, which is expected to be completed in the fall, follows the construction of a roughly 1,500-square-foot pavilion and restrooms in 2022, which was funded through a previous $250,000 state capital grant.

Trustee Chris Nichols said discussions concerning a planned military veterans memorial at Faircrest Park remain ongoing. He estimated that trustees will start to seek partnerships to fund the memorial this summer.

Canton Township Community Center to be renovated

Canton Township trustees plan to renovate the cafeteria, kitchen and hallways of the Canton Township Community Center at 210 38th St. SE. The center is the former Amos McDannel Elementary, which Canton Local closed in 2010 and the township purchased at auction in 2011.

The township, which purchased the former Amos McDannel Elementary building at auction in 2011 and constructed a new fire station in what used to be the classroom wing of the school in 2020, plans to create a warming kitchen and food service area, install new wall finishes, ceilings with more efficient LED lighting and more energy efficient windows, improve the building’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems and purchase new tables and chairs. The project will be funded primarily through the township's remaining share of the American Rescue Plan Act, which federal lawmakers approved in 2021 to help aid governments in their recovery from the pandemic.

Demolition of former North Industry Elementary

The former North Industry School which Canton Township officials hope to demolish in the near future having put the fencing over the windows to keep intruders from going inside. Thursday, December 01, 2022.

The former North Industry Elementary School, closed by Canton Local Schools in 1984 and vacant for more than 20 years, is expected to be demolished this year.

Township trustees worked with the Stark County Land Reutilization Corporation, commonly known as the Stark County Land Bank, in 2023 to seek a tax foreclosure on the property and to remove the thousands of dollars of delinquent taxes and assessments that had accumulated. The township took possession of the property at 4805 Wiseland Ave. SE on Dec. 27.

The demolition will be funded through a combination of state and county grants, along with a portion of the township’s American Rescue Plan Act funding. Future discussions will determine the long-term plan for the vacant property.

Holiday Parade returns

After a roughly 15-year absence, the Canton Township Holiday Parade will return this year.

The parade, which is a collaboration of the township and Canton Local, will begin at 5 p.m. on Dec. 7 and will run north on Cleveland Avenue from 45th/Ridge to Southgate Commons. It will include floats and community organizations.

A community party will follow the parade at roughly 6:30 p.m. at Faircrest Park. It will include an appearance by Santa, music, refreshments and a tree lighting ceremony.

More details are being finalized by a planning committee of community volunteers. More information is available at http://www.cantontwpholidayparade.com.

Tax abatement zone sought

Trustees are looking to create a tax abatement zone, called a Community Reinvestment Area, in the northeast area of the township, near East Canton, Lincoln Way and Trump Road.

The zone designation will allow eligible commercial and industrial companies in the designated area to receive tax breaks on future construction or renovations. How much of the tax may be exempted and for how long would be determined on a case-by-case ahead of remodeling or construction.

Trustees started creating tax incentive zones in the unincorporated areas of the township last summer. Solmet Technologies in July announced plans to create new jobs within one of the newly created zones. The manufacturing company at 2716 Shepler Church Ave. SW has pledged to create 10 full-time jobs as part of its $4.4 million expansion in exchange for a 75% tax exemption on its real property improvements over the next 15 years.

Since the first Community Reinvestment Area was created last summer, nearly $40 million of new business expansions have been announced, according to trustees.

