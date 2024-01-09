What's in store for 2024 in Lawrence Township? Park upgrades, Community Day, levy request

Lawrence Township trustees have set the township's Community Day for June 8 and plan to feature many of the same family-friendly activities that made the event popular in 2023.

Editor’s note: The Canton Repository asked leaders in each of Stark County’s 17 townships, 11 villages and six cities to share some highlights about what's in store for 2024 in their communities.

The responses include the return of some family-friendly events, a variety of new businesses and some much-needed improvements to longstanding structures. We will be presenting these community highlights to you throughout the month.

LAWRENCE TWP. – Popular community and music events, more park improvements and a tax levy request are all on their way this year for Lawrence Township’s roughly 13,500 residents.

Here is what’s in store for 2024 in Lawrence Township:

Park upgrades continue

Trustees plan to continue their upgrade of Lawrence Township Park at 6235 Manchester Ave. NW (state Route 93) with the completion of a pair of pickleball courts, lighting for the walking path and a full-length basketball court.

The upgrades follow the addition of new playground equipment and surfacing, and an expansion of the park pavilion to include a concession stand and heated restrooms. The expansion is expected to be completed around the end of the month.

The upgrades were funded by the township’s allocation of the American Rescue Plan Act, which federal lawmakers approved in 2021 to help aid governments in their recovery from the pandemic.

Lawrence Fire Chief Shawn Yerian presents red and pink fire hat options during the township's Community Day event in 2023. The township plans to host this year's Community Day on June 8.

Community Day set for June 8

Community Day has been scheduled for June 8 at Lawrence Township Park and will feature a variety of family-friendly events for free.

Last year’s inaugural event boasted bounce houses, crafts, food, a movie and popcorn in the park, as well as participation and demonstrations from the township’s police, fire and road departments, the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, Stark Area Regional Transit Authority and Metro Life Flight.

This year's Country Fest at Jellystone Clay's Resort Jellystone Park in Lawrence Township will feature headliners include Lainey Wilson and Thomas Rett.

Country Fest and Neon Lights return to Clay’s Resort Jellystone Park

Country Fest returns June 12-15 to Clay’s Resort Jellystone Park with headliners Lainey Wilson, Thomas Rhett, Cody Johnson and Chris Janson.

The longtime music festival at 5050 Manchester Ave. NW that can draw more than 20,000 fans a day also will feature Rhett's father, Rhett Akins, a country music singer and songwriter known best for his chart-topping single “Don’t Get Me Started.” Dad opens the final day of the festival at 4 p.m. June 15, with his son closing it out at 10 p.m.

Other performers include Priscilla Block, Nate Smith, Riley Green, Justin Moore, Dylan Scott, Chase Matthew, Dillon Carmichael and Thomas Mac. Still to be announced is the musical artist for the 6 p.m. June 15 time slot.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.thecountryfest.com/

Neon Nights will return Aug. 9-10 with a rock-country mix of Brad Paisley, Trace Adkins, ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Tickets are on sale for Neon Nights, a country music festival on Aug. 9-10 at Clay's Resort Jellystone Park in Lawrence Township. Musical artists include Brad Paisley, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Trace Adkins and ZZ Top.

The Aug. 9 lineup is Adkins at 7:30 p.m. and Paisley at 9:15 p.m. The Aug. 10 lineup is The Kentucky Headhunters at 4 p.m.; BlackHawk at 4 p.m.; ZZ Top at 7:30 p.m.; and Lynyrd Skynyrd at 9:15 p.m. The musical artists for the 4 and 5:45 p.m. Aug. 9 time slots have yet to be announced.

To purchase tickets and for more information, go to www.theneonnights.com.

Tax request on March ballot

Voters once again will see a request for a road levy on the March 19 election ballot.

If approved, the five-year, 1.65-mill additional road levy would generate another $421,000 a year for road operations, maintenance and repairs. It would cost the owner of a $100,000 home nearly $58 a year, according to the Stark County Auditor’s Office.

Voters in November rejected the additional road levy while approving one road replacement levy, two fire replacement levies and one police replacement levy. The 1-mill road levy replacement that voters approved in November will cost the owner of a $100,000 home another $7.33 a year and will generate $51,164 more a year for the township's road department.

Trustee Keith Blowers said the township is seeking the additional levy to replace one that expired in 2021. Trustees have warned that township roads will be impacted without additional funding because they will not be able to keep up with replacing aging equipment, employ as many workers to salt and plow snow-covered roads, or resurface the chip and seal roads as often as needed to prevent deterioration.

