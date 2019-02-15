What's in Store for Avis Budget (CAR) This Earnings Season?

Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2018 results on Feb 20, after market close.

Shares of the company have declined 30% in the past year, against the industry’s rise of 13.6%.

Let’s see how things shape up for this announcement.

Top-Line Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.06 billion, reflecting 2% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The upside is likely to be driven by strength in the Americas and International segments.

Revenues in the Americas segment are likely to benefit from higher rental volumes. The consensus mark for the segment in the fourth quarter is pegged at $1.39 billion, indicating year-over-year rise of 0.3%.

International segment revenues are likely to benefit from higher volume growth, which are likely to be partially offset by lower Revenue per Day. The consensus mark for the segment in the fourth quarter is pegged at $640 million, indicating year-over-year rise of 0.5%.

In third-quarter 2018, revenues of $2.8 billion moved up around 1% on a year-over-year basis. While revenues in the Americas segment increased by a slight margin year over year to $1.8 billion, revenues in the International segment were up 2.3% year over year to $934 million.

Seasonality to Affect the Bottom Line

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at 31 cents, indicating year-over-year decline of 31.1%. Seasonality is expected to have a negative impact on the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter. Customer demand is comparatively low in fall and winter seasons and high during the spring and summer vacation periods in most of the countries where Avis Budget operates. Also, the bottom line is to be hurt by higher investments in tuck-in acquisitions and degraded operational efficiency.

In third-quarter 2018, adjusted EPS of $3.33 increased 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Our Model Doesn’t Suggest a Beat

Please note that according to the Zacks model, a company with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) has a good chance of beating estimates if it also has a positive Earnings ESP.