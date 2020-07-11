What's a Sunburn, and How Do You Avoid It?

From Popular Mechanics

Everyone knows the painful sting of a sunburn. According the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), on average, more than one out of three Americans gets sunburned every year. Not only is a sunburn unsightly with all that red, peeling skin, it can lead to more serious conditions such as skin cancer—the most common cancer in the U.S.

The American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) says that even a single “blistering sunburn during childhood or adolescence can nearly double a person’s chance of developing melanoma.” Even mild sunburns can cause dangerous damage to your body’s largest organ; a sunburn ages your skin and makes you more susceptible to developing melanoma, the deadliest type of skin cancer.

The good news is that there are things you can do to protect yourself from a sunburn and keep your skin healthy, and they start with awareness.

Sunburn: The Basics

Sunburns—like their straightforward name implies—are the result of the sun burning your skin. And it’s not just the surface layer, either; the sun’s rays can affect the dermis as well as the epidermis. The Mayo Clinic says that overexposure to “ultraviolet (UV) light from sunshine or artificial sources, such as sunlamps” (yes, tanning booths are part of the problem, too) can lead to painful sunburns.

And that pertains to your entire body. Lips? Yup. Ears? Absolutely. Eyes? Totally.

All exposed skin should be treated to sunscreen and 100 percent UV blocking sunglasses, preferably ones that come in a wrap-round style for maximized sun blockage.

The Mayo Clinic also notes that “repeated sun exposure that results in sunburn increases your risk of other skin damage and certain diseases” as well. This can include dry and wrinkly skin, discoloration such as dark spots, and even rough patches in some areas. Sunburn symptoms range from mild discomfort to fluid-filled blisters. You might also experience a headache, fever, and even nausea.

Understanding Sunscreen

Most sunscreens say they offer UVA and UVB protection, but what does that mean and what’s the difference between the two?

According to the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, “UVB rays are responsible for producing sunburn [and] also play the greatest role in causing skin cancers, including the deadly black mole form of skin cancer [known as malignant melanoma].”

UVA rays have the ability to penetrate deeper into your skin leading to increased wrinkles via a process commonly called “photoaging” (also known as dermatoheliosis.)

“There are approximately 500 times more UVA rays in sunlight than UVB rays. Therefore, in addition to protecting your skin from the effects of UVB rays, it is also very important to protect from the damaging effects of the more numerous UVA rays. Traditional chemical sunscreen products have been more successful at blocking UVB rays than UVA rays,” reports the university.

The Skin Cancer Foundation recommends using sunscreen labeled “broad spectrum protection” with a sun protection factor—SPF, an approximate measure of how long the applied sunblock will protect the wearer from UVB rays—of 15 or more. You should also take additional precautionary measures including seeking shade between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. when the sun’s rays are strongest, and avoiding tanning to name a few.