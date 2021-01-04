What's on TV Monday: 'The Bachelor' on ABC; 'Jeopardy!'

Matt James, right, in the season premiere of "The Bachelor" on ABC. (Craig Sjodin / ABC)

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jeopardy! Taped in October, this week's episodes of the popular quiz show are the last hosted by Alex Trebek. 7 p.m. ABC

The Neighborhood Gemma's (Beth Behrs) troublemaking sister (Deborah Baker Jr.) returns, claiming she's turned over a new leaf in this new episode of the comedy. 8 p.m. CBS

Ellen's Game of Games (N) 8 and 9 p.m. NBC

The Bachelor North Carolina-born real estate broker, entrepreneur and community organization founder Matt James is looking for love as this unscripted relationship series launches a new season. Chris Harrison returns as host. 8 p.m. ABC

L.A.'s Finest Syd and Nancy (Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba) and their team race to save one of their own before the detectives come face to face with their greatest enemy in the season finale of the police drama. Duane Martin, Zach Gilford, Ryan McPartlin and Sophie Reynolds also star. 8 p.m. Fox

Antiques Roadshow (season premiere) (N) 8 p.m. KOCE

Alaska: The Last Frontier: The Frozen Edge The family struggles to adjust to a new normal during a global pandemic. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

100-Day Dream Home Two engaged police officers live in a small trailer on rural land they are trying to clear themselves in the season premiere of the home building and renovation series. 8 p.m. HGTV

Bob Hearts Abishola (N) 8:30 p.m. CBS

All Rise It's a new year and Lola's (Simone Missick) baby is due any day in this new episode of the courtroom drama. 9 p.m. CBS

Kids Baking Championship Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman put the 10 kid bakers on teams and challenge them to create cupcake rainbows. Also, the hosts revisit the most memorable moments and kid baking creations from the first eight seasons. 9 p.m. Food Network

30 Coins This new eight-episode Spanish-language horror series (presented with English subtitles) premieres with back-to-back episodes. The story follows Father Vergara (Eduard Fernández), an exorcist sent by the church to become a local priest in a remote town in Spain. Megan Montaner, Miguel Silvestre and Macarena Gómez also star. 9 and 10:30 p.m. HBO

Celebrity IOU Rainn Wilson ("The Office") works with Drew and Jonathan Scott to deliver a big surprise to his son's nanny in the form of a home makeover, including adding a new kitchen, deck and more. 9 p.m. HGTV

The Wall (season premiere) 10 p.m. NBC

The Hustler Contestants from Minnesota, Georgia, Florida, New York and California compete in this new game show. 10 p.m. ABC

Independent Lens Three cheerleaders take on the National Football League, demanding equity, fair labor practices and a raise, in the new episode "A Woman's Work: The NFL's Cheerleader Problem." 10 p.m. KOCE





SPORTS

College Basketball Colorado State visits San Diego State, 6 p.m. FS1





TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Matt James (“The Bachelor”); Lisa Edelstein. (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Chef Anne Burrell. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Katee Sackhoff, Tom Everett Scott and Elizabeth Berkley; Jocelyn Delk Adams. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Drew Barrymore Show Nikki Glaser and her mother. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Taylor Kinney (“Chicago Fire”); Glennon Doyle (“Untamed”); Craig Robinson. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Determining one’s risk of getting COVID-19; losing weight and tackling stress in 2021. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Morris Chestnut (“The Resident”); tWitch. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan Ricky Gervais. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Gordon Ramsay; Vanessa Kirby; Sturgill Simpson performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Amy Poehler; Burna Boy; Chris Coleman with the 8G Band. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC





MOVIES

Harriet (2019) 8 a.m. HBO

Terms of Endearment (1983) 8:32 a.m. Encore

Anna Karenina (2012) 8:45 a.m. Showtime

Courage Under Fire (1996) 9:19 a.m. Starz

Sabotage (2014) 10 a.m. AMC

Boys' Night Out (1962) 10:45 a.m. TCM

Driving Miss Daisy (1989) 10:47 a.m. Encore

Gone Baby Gone (2007) 11 a.m. Showtime

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) 11:15 a.m. HBO

Fight Club (1999) 12:30 p.m. AMC

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) 12:50 p.m. HBO

No Country for Old Men (2007) 1 p.m. Showtime

Dear Heart (1965) 1 p.m. TCM

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) 1:30 p.m. FX

Kong: Skull Island (2017) 2 p.m. TNT

Saturday Night Fever (1977) 2:30 p.m. Sundance

The Tender Trap (1955) 3 p.m. TCM

Waiting for Guffman (1996) 3:05 p.m. Showtime

Skyfall (2012) 3:15 p.m. Syfy

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 3:30 p.m. AMC

House Party (1990) 4 p.m. BET

Lean on Pete (2017) 4 p.m. TMC

The Doors (1991) 4:03 p.m. Cinemax

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 4:04 p.m. Encore

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) 4:15 p.m. TNT

Best in Show (2000) 4:30 p.m. Showtime

Jerry Maguire (1996) 5 p.m. Sundance

Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986) 5:30 p.m. AMC

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 5:40 p.m. Encore

Matilda (1996) 6 p.m. Freeform

Field of Dreams (1989) 6 p.m. MLB

Hitch (2005) 6 p.m. Showtime

Mississippi Grind (2015) 6:05 p.m. TMC

The Private Life of Henry VIII (1933) 6:15 p.m. TCM

Independence Day (1996) 6:30 p.m. HBO

The Dark Knight (2008) 6:30 p.m. Paramount

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 7 p.m. FX

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

The Firm (1993) 7:25 p.m. Epix

Avengers: Endgame (2019) 7:30 p.m. TNT

Precious (2009) 8 p.m. Cinemax

The Parent Trap (1998) 8 p.m. Freeform

Rudy (1993) 8 p.m. FS1

Sleepy Hollow (1999) 8 p.m. Ovation

American Hustle (2013) 8 and 11 p.m. Sundance

Apollo 13 (1995) 8 p.m. TMC

The Debt (2010) 9:50 p.m. Cinemax

Copycat (1995) 9:53 p.m. Encore

National Lampoon's Animal House (1978) 10 p.m. Showtime

That Hamilton Woman (1941) 10:30 p.m. TCM

Full Metal Jacket (1987) 10:30 p.m. TMC

Zathura (2005) 11:03 p.m. Syfy

Alien (1979) 11:30 p.m. HBO

Backdraft (1991) 11:45 p.m. Cinemax

