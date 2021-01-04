What's on TV Monday: 'The Bachelor' on ABC; 'Jeopardy!'
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Jeopardy! Taped in October, this week's episodes of the popular quiz show are the last hosted by Alex Trebek. 7 p.m. ABC
The Neighborhood Gemma's (Beth Behrs) troublemaking sister (Deborah Baker Jr.) returns, claiming she's turned over a new leaf in this new episode of the comedy. 8 p.m. CBS
Ellen's Game of Games (N) 8 and 9 p.m. NBC
The Bachelor North Carolina-born real estate broker, entrepreneur and community organization founder Matt James is looking for love as this unscripted relationship series launches a new season. Chris Harrison returns as host. 8 p.m. ABC
L.A.'s Finest Syd and Nancy (Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba) and their team race to save one of their own before the detectives come face to face with their greatest enemy in the season finale of the police drama. Duane Martin, Zach Gilford, Ryan McPartlin and Sophie Reynolds also star. 8 p.m. Fox
Antiques Roadshow (season premiere) (N) 8 p.m. KOCE
Alaska: The Last Frontier: The Frozen Edge The family struggles to adjust to a new normal during a global pandemic. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
100-Day Dream Home Two engaged police officers live in a small trailer on rural land they are trying to clear themselves in the season premiere of the home building and renovation series. 8 p.m. HGTV
Bob Hearts Abishola (N) 8:30 p.m. CBS
All Rise It's a new year and Lola's (Simone Missick) baby is due any day in this new episode of the courtroom drama. 9 p.m. CBS
Kids Baking Championship Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman put the 10 kid bakers on teams and challenge them to create cupcake rainbows. Also, the hosts revisit the most memorable moments and kid baking creations from the first eight seasons. 9 p.m. Food Network
30 Coins This new eight-episode Spanish-language horror series (presented with English subtitles) premieres with back-to-back episodes. The story follows Father Vergara (Eduard Fernández), an exorcist sent by the church to become a local priest in a remote town in Spain. Megan Montaner, Miguel Silvestre and Macarena Gómez also star. 9 and 10:30 p.m. HBO
Celebrity IOU Rainn Wilson ("The Office") works with Drew and Jonathan Scott to deliver a big surprise to his son's nanny in the form of a home makeover, including adding a new kitchen, deck and more. 9 p.m. HGTV
The Wall (season premiere) 10 p.m. NBC
The Hustler Contestants from Minnesota, Georgia, Florida, New York and California compete in this new game show. 10 p.m. ABC
Independent Lens Three cheerleaders take on the National Football League, demanding equity, fair labor practices and a raise, in the new episode "A Woman's Work: The NFL's Cheerleader Problem." 10 p.m. KOCE
SPORTS
College Basketball Colorado State visits San Diego State, 6 p.m. FS1
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Matt James (“The Bachelor”); Lisa Edelstein. (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Chef Anne Burrell. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Katee Sackhoff, Tom Everett Scott and Elizabeth Berkley; Jocelyn Delk Adams. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Drew Barrymore Show Nikki Glaser and her mother. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Taylor Kinney (“Chicago Fire”); Glennon Doyle (“Untamed”); Craig Robinson. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Determining one’s risk of getting COVID-19; losing weight and tackling stress in 2021. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Morris Chestnut (“The Resident”); tWitch. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
Conan Ricky Gervais. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Gordon Ramsay; Vanessa Kirby; Sturgill Simpson performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Amy Poehler; Burna Boy; Chris Coleman with the 8G Band. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Harriet (2019) 8 a.m. HBO
Terms of Endearment (1983) 8:32 a.m. Encore
Anna Karenina (2012) 8:45 a.m. Showtime
Courage Under Fire (1996) 9:19 a.m. Starz
Sabotage (2014) 10 a.m. AMC
Boys' Night Out (1962) 10:45 a.m. TCM
Driving Miss Daisy (1989) 10:47 a.m. Encore
Gone Baby Gone (2007) 11 a.m. Showtime
My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) 11:15 a.m. HBO
Fight Club (1999) 12:30 p.m. AMC
Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) 12:50 p.m. HBO
No Country for Old Men (2007) 1 p.m. Showtime
Dear Heart (1965) 1 p.m. TCM
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) 1:30 p.m. FX
Kong: Skull Island (2017) 2 p.m. TNT
Saturday Night Fever (1977) 2:30 p.m. Sundance
The Tender Trap (1955) 3 p.m. TCM
Waiting for Guffman (1996) 3:05 p.m. Showtime
Skyfall (2012) 3:15 p.m. Syfy
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 3:30 p.m. AMC
House Party (1990) 4 p.m. BET
Lean on Pete (2017) 4 p.m. TMC
The Doors (1991) 4:03 p.m. Cinemax
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 4:04 p.m. Encore
Avengers: Infinity War (2018) 4:15 p.m. TNT
Best in Show (2000) 4:30 p.m. Showtime
Jerry Maguire (1996) 5 p.m. Sundance
Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986) 5:30 p.m. AMC
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 5:40 p.m. Encore
Matilda (1996) 6 p.m. Freeform
Field of Dreams (1989) 6 p.m. MLB
Hitch (2005) 6 p.m. Showtime
Mississippi Grind (2015) 6:05 p.m. TMC
The Private Life of Henry VIII (1933) 6:15 p.m. TCM
Independence Day (1996) 6:30 p.m. HBO
The Dark Knight (2008) 6:30 p.m. Paramount
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 7 p.m. FX
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 7 p.m. Nickelodeon
The Firm (1993) 7:25 p.m. Epix
Avengers: Endgame (2019) 7:30 p.m. TNT
Precious (2009) 8 p.m. Cinemax
The Parent Trap (1998) 8 p.m. Freeform
Rudy (1993) 8 p.m. FS1
Sleepy Hollow (1999) 8 p.m. Ovation
American Hustle (2013) 8 and 11 p.m. Sundance
Apollo 13 (1995) 8 p.m. TMC
The Debt (2010) 9:50 p.m. Cinemax
Copycat (1995) 9:53 p.m. Encore
National Lampoon's Animal House (1978) 10 p.m. Showtime
That Hamilton Woman (1941) 10:30 p.m. TCM
Full Metal Jacket (1987) 10:30 p.m. TMC
Zathura (2005) 11:03 p.m. Syfy
Alien (1979) 11:30 p.m. HBO
Backdraft (1991) 11:45 p.m. Cinemax
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.