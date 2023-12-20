What's that under construction on Church Street in downtown Salem?

Hope Plaza, a housing development for domestic violence victims at 454 Church Street NE under construction is decorated with a giant gift tag.

Description: A long-awaited affordable housing complex for domestic violence survivors is nearing completion in downtown Salem.

Construction of Center for Hope and Safety's HOPE Plaza, which stands for Housing Opportunity Partnerships Employment, is set to finish in June 2024.

For the holiday season, Rich Duncan Construction, Inc. staff put up a Christmas tree, giant bow and "gift tag" on the three-story building on Church Street between Marion and Center streets.

Project Manager Bill McCall said the construction team is working on the exterior, installing masonry, stucco and windows. The interior of the building has almost all of the mechanical, electrical and plumbing roughed in, and crews will begin drywall installation soon.

The site housed the 1940s-era Greyhound Bus Station for decades before the company announced its relocation to the Amtrak station in 2013.

The old building was demolished in 2019.

Then Gov. Kate Brown works a bulldozer during a demolition of the old Greyhound building, to make room for HOPE Plaza project, in downtown Salem in March 2019.

Center for Hope and Safety, Salem's agency for helping domestic violence survivors and victims, picked the spot for a $14-million housing complex. The building will have 20 units on the second and third floors, a courtyard, and a business and retail area on the first floor.

Businesses on the first floor must agree to provide job training or beneficial services for domestic violence survivors.

Case management and intensive wraparound services will be provided by advocates at the Center for Hope and Safety, which neighbors the development.

At the project groundbreaking in 2022, Center for Hope and Safety Executive Director Jayne Downing said for 10 years she kept sticky notes in her office of critical needs in the community — affordable housing, job training, sustainability and supportive services. These goals were things domestic violence survivors said they needed to successfully rebuild their lives.

"Little did I know that what started out as random notes would one day become HOPE Plaza," she said.

Domestic violence is one of the leading causes of homelessness among women and children. Over the past decade, Downing noticed an increased challenge in finding affordable homes for people leaving unsafe environments.

"The need for affordable housing was great then; it's even greater now," she said.

