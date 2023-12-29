What's that under construction at the former Country Mutual Insurance in south Salem?

An outpatient surgery clinic is under construction on Country Drive near Kuebler Boulevard in south Salem.

Location: 2121 Red Oak Drive S and 2150 Country Drive S

Description: Plans are underway to turn the former Country Mutual Insurance building on Country Drive near Kuebler Boulevard and Croisan Scenic Way in south Salem into an outpatient surgery center.

According to city and county records, Willamette Surgery Center is remodeling the 54,664-square-foot building, which was built in 1990 and owned by Country Mutual until 2021. A company tied to Willamette Surgery Center bought the building for $13.2 million.

Records list the new address as 2121 Red Oak Drive S.

The surgery center previously operated out of a former sorority house on State Street east of downtown until it closed in early November. The company's website did not mention the under-construction location, but signs remain up at the Country Drive building announcing the project.

According to city and county records, Willamette Surgery Center is remodeling the 54,664-square-foot former Country Mutual Insurance building in south Salem.

According to city documents, developers proposed remodeling the interior of the existing building and using the space as an outpatient surgery center. Other improvements will include new pedestrian connections to the public right-of-way, a new building entrance, a drive lane in front of the building for pick-up/drop-off of patients and a minor reconfiguration of the existing parking lot to accommodate the improvements.

A site plan for the project was approved by the city in September 2022.

Is there something under construction you'd like to tell us about or find out more about? Contact reporter Whitney Woodworth at wmwoodworth@statesmanjournal.com

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: What's happening at the Country Mutual Insurance space in Salem?