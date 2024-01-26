What's the weather? Delaware to see more fog Friday, rain expected over the weekend

Delaware remains covered by a dense fog on Friday ahead of weekend rain expected in the state.

The National Weather Service forecast a slight risk of excessive rainfall over parts of the Mid-Atlantic on Friday and Saturday. On Saturday, a wave of low pressure will bring excessive rainfall to the region that is expected to occur from Saturday into Sunday morning.

The heavy rain will create localized areas of flash flooding, with roads, urban areas and small streams as the most vulnerable areas.

What is the weather in Delaware like this weekend?

White out conditions over Silver Lake near Dewey as a winter storm moves through the area in 2022.

On Friday, the National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for Delaware.

Portions of New Castle County, Kent County and the beaches are under the advisory until 10 a.m., with a caution that visibility is limited to 1/4 mile or less in dense fog.

Driving conditions will be hazardous due to low visibility. The weather service advises drivers to slow down, use their headlights and leave plenty of room between other drivers

Coastal waters from Cape May, New Jersey, to Cape Henlopen; coastal waters from Cape Henlopen to Fenwick Island; Delaware Bay waters north of East Point, New Jersey, to Slaughter Beach; and Delaware Bay Waters south of East Point, New Jersey, to Slaughter Beach are under a fog advisory until noon.

Fog covers the field during the Delmar, Caesar Rodney football game in Delmar in 2020.

Visibility will be reduced to 1/4 nautical mile or less and low visibility will make navigation difficult. The weather service advises all at sea to use proper fog signals, make sure all running lights are on and use a radar and compass.

Through Friday night, a hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service cautions widespread dense fog over the Delaware Bay, Atlantic coastal waters adjacent to Sussex County and the mouth of the Delaware Bay.

New Castle County, Kent County and inland portions of Sussex County are also included in the advisory through Friday night, with the possibility of minor coastal flooding forecast for each county on Sunday and Monday.

Delaware weather forecast

Ron Yoscak of Wilmington snapped this picture in 2013 while flying past Summit Bridge, capturing the C&D canal filled with thick fog shortly after sunrise. Summit Bridge is in the foreground. Yoscak flew as a search and rescue air crewman with the U.S. Air Force Auxiliary Civil Air Patrol.

Friday will see a dense fog over the area before noon and a high near 60 degrees. Skies will be cloudy in the afternoon and evening, with winds between 5mph and 10 mph and a low around 41 degrees. Patch fog will remain through nightfall.

Saturday will have a high near 50 degrees, with mostly cloudy skies. 5 mph winds and a 20% chance of rain after 1 p.m. By nightfall, the low will be around 41 degrees with winds between 5 mph and 10 mph present. A 100% chance of precipitation is possible, with rainfall amounts between 1/2 inch and 3/4 inch possible.

Flooding from the Delaware River is featured in front of the homes along The Strand in Old New Castle, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. The floods resulted from an overnight storm of strong winds and rain.

In store for Sunday is a 90% chance of rain and winds between 10 mph to 15 mph, with a high near 43 degrees. Rainfall amounts between 1/4 inch and 1/2 inch are possible. By nightfall, the low will be around 36 degrees with a 70% chance of precipitation.

Monday is forecast to be cloudy with a high near 43 degrees.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Weekend weather forecast in Delaware includes more fog and rain