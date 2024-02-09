What's the weather in Las Vegas for the 2024 Super Bowl? Warm temps expected 🏈☀️

What will the weather be like this weekend for Super Bowl 58?

First, warmer air will continue to move through the Greater Cincinnati region on Friday before a cold front moves into the area on Saturday. Skies will vary between mostly cloudy and partly cloudy Friday. Highs will be in the lower 60s, about 20 degrees above normal for early February, per the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The chances for showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms will increase later and continue into the first part of Saturday. Drier air is expected, with highs in the lower 50s northwest to the lower 60s southeast.

Cooler air will settle in on Sunday during the NFL Championship game, but temperatures will remain 5 to 10 degrees above seasonal averages. According to the NWS hourly forecast, it will be around 48 degrees in Cincinnati during kick-off at 6:30 p.m. Only a brief lull in precipitation is expected during the day before rain chances increase late Sunday night into Monday.

Snow will mix in across our southern counties late Monday night as colder air builds in, but accumulations are expected to be limited. Conditions will likely dry out on Tuesday.

What will the weather be like in Las Vegas, Nevada, during Super Bowl 58?

Warmer and drier conditions are expected in the Las Vegas region on Sunday. A weak disturbance may arrive late Sunday and a brief wind shift is expected. Highs will be around 55 degrees during kick-off, which is at 3:30 p.m. PT or 6:30 p.m. ET. A zero percent chance of precipitation is expected.

Detailed Cincinnati weather forecast

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Southwest wind 11 to 13 mph. A chance of showers at night, mainly after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 54. South wind around 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: A chance of showers, mainly before 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

A slight chance of rain after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 37. Northwest wind around 7 mph becoming north after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Northeast wind around 7 mph. There is a chance of rain, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 36. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Thursday: There is a chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Source: The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Super Bowl 2024: What's the weather in Las Vegas? Check forecast here