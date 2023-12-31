What's in and what's out? Preparing for the New Year

Some New Year's resolutions have been looking a little different recently. The new spin? Setting your "ins and outs" for 2024.

People all over TikTok and Instagram have committed to sharing the trend this year.

Of course we had to join in. Here are our ins and outs for 2024, with plenty of helpful links to keep you in the loop.

In: keeping up with viral moments - Out: mindless scrolling

Who knew social media could bring so many people together?

Check out these viral moments:

In: communities coming together - Out: struggling alone

Community is the focal point of local journalism.

Here are some of our favorite times that people came together for good this year:

In: South Jersey restaurants - Out: boring food

Let 2024 be the year of exploring what South Jersey has to offer.

In: cool kids doing awesome things - Out: getting grounded

Hey, the younger generation is pretty newsworthy too.

In: supporting local journalism - Out: incognito browsing

The best resolution of all? Choosing to support local journalism in the New Year.

Kaitlyn McCormick writes about trending issues and community news across South Jersey for the Courier Post, The Daily Journal and the Burlington County Times. If you have a story she should tell, email her at kmccormick@gannett.com.

