WhatsApp blocks two million Indian accounts

·2 min read
A mobile phone user in India checking his notifications.
India has 400 million WhatsApp users, making the country its biggest market.

WhatsApp has said it blocked over two million accounts in India in May and June for violating rules.

The service said 95% of these users were blocked for violating the limits of the number of times messages can be forwarded in India.

The submissions were made by WhatsApp in its first monthly compliance report under India's controversial new IT rules.

India is WhatsApp's largest market with about 400 million users.

The Facebook-owned messaging service said its "top focus" has been to prevent accounts in India from sending harmful or unwanted messages at scale.

Using advanced machine learning technology, WhatsApp reportedly bans close to eight million accounts across the world every month.

Two million accounts in India sending a "high and abnormal rate of messages" were banned in India alone between 15 May and 15 June, the service said.

The service identifies an Indian account as one with a +91 (country code) phone number.

The Facebook-owned app often ends up being the focus of discussions on the spread of misinformation and fake news in India.

Such fake news and hoaxes are forwarded to tens of thousands of users in hours, and its practically impossible to counter them.

Messages and videos circulating in bulk have in the past incited mob violence in India, even leading to deaths.

In addition to responding to user complaints, WhatsApp said it deployed its own tools to prevent abuse on the platform.

It said it relied on the "behavioural signals" from user accounts, or on available "unencrypted information", profile and group photos, and descriptions to identify potential offenders.

WhatsApp's submissions come at a time when tech companies are embroiled in an intensifying battle with the Indian government over the new IT rules.

The guidelines - announced in February and became effective in May - seek to regulate content on social media and streaming platforms, and have raised serious concerns about free speech and user privacy.

Critics say they give the government and law enforcement agencies powers to take down a wide range of content on the internet. But the government claims the rules are meant to prevent abuse and misinformation.

Click here to see the BBC interactive

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'I can breathe a little bit more.' Millions receive first child tax credit payments

    (Reuters) -A Brooklyn Starbucks supervisor who aspires to be a doctor will pay the rent and build savings for her son. Those are some of the ways about 39 million U.S. households could benefit from monthly federal checks started Thursday as part of a massive expansion of the child tax credit. The Center on Poverty and Social Policy at Columbia University estimates that the expansion can lift 5 million children out of poverty and reduce the U.S. child poverty rate by up to 45%.

  • Pakistan moves to bring cryptocurrency boom out of the dark

    Once a week Ghulam Ahmed, 38, takes time out from his cryptocurrency consulting business to log into a WhatsApp group with hundreds of members eager to learn how to mine and trade cryptocurrency in Pakistan. "When I open the session for questions, there's a flood of messages, and I spend hours answering them, teaching them basic things about cryptocurrency," said Ahmed, 38, who quit his job in 2014, believing it was more profitable to mine Bitcoin. Pakistan has seen a boom in trading and mining cryptocurrency, with interest proliferating in thousands of views of related videos on social media and transactions on online exchanges.

  • Three factors that will determine the timing and magnitude of India’s third wave of Covid-19

    Three factors will determine the timing and magnitude of future Covid-19 waves in India are individual choices, vaccination coverage, and variants.

  • Victoria Azarenka, Angelique Kerber withdraw from Olympics

    Former medalists Victoria Azarenka and Angelique Kerber on Thursday became the latest tennis stars to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics. Azarenka, 31, won a bronze medal for Belarus in singles and a gold in mixed doubles at the 2012 Summer Games in London. Kerber, 33, won the silver in singles for Germany at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

  • China welcomes US withdrawal as a new chance for Afghanistan

    China says the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces from Afghanistan offers the country a new chance to take its destiny into its own hands, while calling for the resurgent Taliban to cut all ties with terrorist groups. Speaking Tuesday in Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the U.S. should reflect on its role in Afghanistan after its 20-year military involvement failed to bring peace. “With the United States and NATO leaving Afghanistan, the Afghan people have a new opportunity to take the destiny of their country and their people into their own hands," Wang said in a news release posted on the ministry's website Wednesday.

  • Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony met 23 years ago. Here's a timeline of their relationship.

    After meeting through the music industry, marrying privately, and raising twins, the "El Cantante" costars have remained amicable since their divorce.

  • Israeli club calls off match with Barcelona over Jerusalem

    The owner of Israel's Beitar Jerusalem soccer club said Thursday that he called off a friendly match with international powerhouse Barcelona over its refusal to hold the event in contested Jerusalem. Israel captured east Jerusalem in the 1967 war, annexed it in a move not recognized internationally, and considers the entire city its capital. The Palestinians seek east Jerusalem as the capital of their future state, and the city's status is one of the thorniest issues in the decades-long conflict.

  • Africa's week in pictures: 9-15 July 2021

    A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond.

  • Bollywood Star Taapsee Pannu, Former Sony Pictures Networks Executive Pranjal Khandhdiya Team to Launch Outsiders Films (EXCLUSIVE)

    Top Indian actor Taapsee Pannu has launched production company Outsiders Films alongside former Sony Pictures Networks executive Pranjal Khandhdiya. Pannu who works in both Bollywood and the South Indian film industries, is known for her eclectic choice of roles including “Thappad,” for which won best actress at India’s prestigious Filmfare awards, “Badla” and “Mulk.” Khandhdiya’s […]

  • India sugar stocks set to fall to 4-year low on record exports - trade body

    India's sugar inventories have been depleted by 19% and the country could start the 2021/22 marketing year with lowest the stocks in four years after mills exported a record amount in the current year, a leading trade body said on Wednesday. Lower inventories could support local prices and may reduce exports in the next marketing year from the world's second biggest sugar producer, in turn supporting global prices. India could start 2021/22 marketing year on Oct. 1 with carry forward stock of 8.7 million tonnes, down from 10.7 million tonnes a year ago, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said in a statement.

  • Apple's New Beats Studio Buds Look and Feel Better Than AirPods But Lack a Big Feature

    The Beats Studio Buds from Apple are now available for purchase for $149.99. Ive been testing them for about a week and, in some ways, theyre better than Apples regular $159 AirPods. Theyre more comfortable. Theyre also the first set of headphones from Apple that quickly pair with iPhones and Android devices. Still, youll miss out on important options that AirPods offer if you own multiple Apple devices.

  • Americas and jewellery boost Richemont sales as pandemic hit wanes

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Cartier maker Richemont said on Friday a strong performance from its jewellery brands, particularly in the Americas, helped its sales more than double in the three months to June 30 as the pandemic's impact waned. Sales of luxury goods have recovered this year from the pandemic-related downturn with Richemont benefiting more than others thanks to its leading position in jewellery, its biggest product category. Earlier this week, Swatch Group said it returned to profit in the first six months of 2021 as constant currency sales jumped more than 50%.

  • Why Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Ethereum Crashed Today

    Cryptocurrencies are under attack Thursday -- and it was an inside job. On Twitter yesterday, Dogecoin co-creator Jackson Palmer launched a broadside attack on cryptocurrencies in general, deriding the entire industry as "right-wing, hyper-capitalistic technology" that "is controlled by a powerful cartel of wealthy figures."

  • Los Angeles County Requiring Masks Indoors Again For Everyone Starting Saturday Night; L.A. Now In “Substantial” Spread Category

    “This is an all hands on deck moment,” said Los Angeles County Public Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis. “We’re seeing the rates go up too high. We all need to do our part to try and prevent the need to do something else.” In light of those factors, Davis announced on Thursday that the county […]

  • Dogecoin co-creator blasts crypto as a scam to help the rich get richer

    CRYPTO Dogecoin was made as a joke, but Jackson Palmer really doesn’t think it’s funny anymore. Palmer, who co-created the mock cryptocurrency in 2013 with Billy Markus, took to Twitter on Wednesday ...

  • Shiba Inu Attempts To Settle Below The Support At $0.000007

    Shiba Inu continues to move lower amid general bearish trend on crypto markets.

  • Dogecoin Investors Eye Long Term as Co-Founder Takes Aim

    Crypto investors fully expect DOGE to return to its former glory.

  • Alibaba and Tencent Working Together? Analysts Say One Could Have an Edge.

    Chinese internet giants Alibaba and Tencent are rivals. Working together has different implications for each, analysts say.

  • Israeli Firm’s Spyware Used Against Dissidents, Microsoft Says

    (Bloomberg) -- At least 100 activists, journalists and government dissidents across 10 countries were targeted with spyware produced by an Israeli company called Candiru, according to cybersecurity researchers at the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab, which tracks illegal hacking and surveillance.Using a pair of vulnerabilities in Microsoft Corp.’s Windows, cyber operatives operating in Saudi Arabia, Israel, Hungary, Indonesia and elsewhere purchased and installed remote spying software made b

  • Chrome 94 will make sure you're connected to sites with HTTPS

    With Chrome 94, Google will introduce a feature called HTTPS-First Mode that will attempt to upgrade all your connections to HTTPS.