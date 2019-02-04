WhatsApp gets Face ID and Touch ID support

Twitter More

WhatsApp's new version for iOS has gotten a simple but important upgrade: The app now supports Apple's Face ID face recognition tech, as well as Touch ID fingerprint scanner.

The update has gone live in WhatsApp's version 2.19.20 for iOS, which is available to all users now.

To turn the feature on, go to Settings > Account > Privacy and enable Screen Lock. When it's on, you'll need to use Touch ID or Face ID to unlock WhatsApp, though you'll still be ably to reply to messages from notifications and answer calls, even when the app is locked. You'll also be able to set whether you want the app to require Touch ID/Face ID immediately or after 1 minute, 15 minutes, and 1 hour. Read more...

