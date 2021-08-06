WhatsApp head says Apple's child safety update is a 'surveillance system'

WhatsApp logo on the App Store displayed on a phone screen and WhatsApp logo in the background are seen in this illustration photo taken in Poland on January 14, 2021. Signal and Telegram messenger apps gained popularity due to the new WhatsApp's privacy policy. (Photo illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Karissa Bell
·Senior Editor
·2 min read

One day after Apple confirmed plans for new software that will allow it to detect images of child abuse on users’ iCloud photos, Facebook’s head of WhatsApp says he is “concerned” by the plans.

In a thread on Twitter, Will Cathcart called it an “Apple built and operated surveillance system that could very easily be used to scan private content for anything they or a government decides it wants to control.” He also raised questions about how such a system may be exploited in China or other countries, or abused by spyware companies.

A spokesperson for Apple disputed Cathcart's characterization of the software, noting that users can choose to disable iCloud Photos. Apple has also said that the system is only trained on a database of “known” images provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and other organizations, and that it wouldn’t be possible to make it work in a regionally-specific way since it’s baked into iOS.

It’s not surprising that Facebook would take issue with Apple’s plans. Apple has spent years bashing Facebook over its record on privacy, even as the social network has embraced end-to-end encryption. More recently, the companies have clashed over privacy updates that have hindered Facebook’s ability to track its users, an update the company has said will hurt its advertising revenue.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • DARPA's PROTEUS program gamifies the art of war

    the Prototype Resilient Operations Testbed for Expeditionary Urban Scenarios (PROTEUS) system is a real-time strategy simulator for urban-littoral warfare.

  • Need To Prove You’re Vaccinated? Here’s How To Add Your COVID-19 Card To Your Phone

    Starting August 16, residents of New York City will have to show proof of vaccination before entering indoor activities like the gym and dining in restaurants. Other cities are expected to follow suit...

  • FCC unveils new mobile service maps

    The Federal Communications Commission released a new set of maps Friday showing mobile service coverage and availability as reported by the major wireless providers.Why it matters: Billions of dollars are about to be spent on boosting broadband access for underserved Americans. The better the data that directs that spending is, the more effective the dollars will be.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe FCC says these new maps rep

  • This folding iPhone Flip concept might be cooler than the iPhone 13

    I’ve always thought that foldable smartphones were nothing more than a gimmick. Indeed, the 2019 release of the Samsung Galaxy Fold seemingly proved my point. The device was clunky and received negative reviews across the board. But a year later, Samsung released the Galaxy Z Flip and demonstrated that a thoughtful foldable smartphone design was … The post This folding iPhone Flip concept might be cooler than the iPhone 13 appeared first on BGR.

  • Amazon allows pirated Nintendo games to be sold through knockoff gaming devices, including one that resembles the Game Boy

    It's shockingly easy and inexpensive to buy dozens of pirated Nintendo games on Amazon, and they even come on a console that looks like a Game Boy.

  • T-Mobile is shutting down Sprint’s LTE network for good in 2022

    The merger between T-Mobile and Sprint finally closed on April 1st, 2020. Four months later, T-Mobile discontinued the Sprint brand. T-Mobile has been moving as many Sprint customers as possible to its network ever since. Days ago, the carrier revealed that a third of Sprint users are now on T-Mobile’s network. That number will undoubtedly … The post T-Mobile is shutting down Sprint’s LTE network for good in 2022 appeared first on BGR.

  • If you live in the US, Apple reportedly plans to scan your iPhone for child sexual abuse images

    Apple plans to install software onto US iPhones that will alert human reviewers if it detects child sexual abuse images, according to a new report.

  • Windows 11 upgrades are about to get less confusing

    Windows 11 is available in public beta right now. You can install it on your machine and test the redesign and new features. There is a huge caveat, however. Not all Windows 10 computers can run Windows 11. That’s quite a controversy that Microsoft caused when it unveiled the Windows 11 hardware requirements a few … The post Windows 11 upgrades are about to get less confusing appeared first on BGR.

  • The US finally created an accurate map of its cell phone coverage

    Fixing the digital divide—the gap between those who have high-speed internet and those who do not—is on Washington’s to-do list. Congress could soon pass an infrastructure bill that allocates $65 billion to improving broadband access. To that end, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which oversees broadband infrastructure, unveiled a new interactive map on Friday showing where the nation’s four largest cellular carriers are providing voice and data services—and where there are gaps.

  • SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet is fast approaching the speed of regular broadband, a test has found

    Starlink's download speed and latency are close to matching those of regular broadband providers, according to a Speedtest report.

  • Is Now the Time to Go All in on Chainlink?

    This is a token that has the best of both worlds -- possessing both solid meme and fundamental value.

  • The 5 best Amazon deals this weekend, starting at $21

    Save big on some great stuff, including a mammoth Bluetooth speaker, a mesh network kit, a Pickleball set and more.

  • Here’s How To Show Proof Of Vaccination, State By State

    A patient receives a card showing when they received their first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Amazon Meeting Center in downtown Seattle, Washington on January 24, 2021. – Amazon is partnering with Virginia Mason for a one-day pop-up clinic on January 24. 2021 that aims to vaccinate 2,000 people at the companys Meeting Center near downtown Seattle. Virginia Mason is handling vaccine administration, while Amazon is providing the location and help with logistics. (Photo by Grant HINDS

  • Covid Hospitalizations In California Up 97% In Past 10 Days; Case Rate Among Unvaccinated Residents Up 60%

    As the drumbeat for vaccination requirements grows louder in California, cases are increasing statewide, largely among unvaccinated populations. There were 8,552 newly-reported confirmed cases Tuesday. That’s actually down from over 10,000 on Thursday, but the raw case numbers have been rising and falling for the last week, at times changing even after they’re officially reported […]

  • Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 won’t have stylus support like the Fold 3

    The foldable phone is no longer just a gimmicky device targeting a particular niche of the market. Samsung wants the form factor to go mainstream. And the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 certainly feel like mainstream smartphones. They’re not official until next week, but we think we know everything about the two … The post Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 won’t have stylus support like the Fold 3 appeared first on BGR.

  • Google announces a new video doorbell and three new security cameras

    These are the first new Nest home security products from the tech giant since 2018.

  • These 10 Accessories Let You Take Advantage Of the iPhone 12’s Most Innovative Feature

    MagSafe allows you to use the next generation of wireless chargers, cases, stands, and mounts

  • Samsung just launched a new Galaxy Tab to rival the iPad Air

    Launched last September alongside the Apple Watch Series 6, the iPad Air was a great surprise. Apple gave the Air a design makeover, bringing the design of the iPad Pro to the mid-range model. The tablet also featured the A14 Bionic chip, which is the same CPU that would power the iPhone 12 a month … The post Samsung just launched a new Galaxy Tab to rival the iPad Air appeared first on BGR.

  • Pivi Pro Jaguar Land Rover Infotainment Review | A massive improvement

    Infotainment systems in Jaguar Land Rover products have irked us for a long while. Pivi Pro is supposed to change all of that. It’s JLR’s completely new-from-the-ground-up infotainment system that is quickly spreading across the company’s range of products.

  • The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Thursday — starting at $5

    Save nearly 50 percent: We're talking a heavily discounted Eufy robovac and AirPods for $52 off.