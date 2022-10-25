WhatsApp down: users report issues around the world

Nivedita Bhattacharjee
·1 min read

By Nivedita Bhattacharjee

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Popular messaging app WhatsApp stopped working for many people across the world on Tuesday, with users in Asia, the United Kingdom, South Africa and Europe reporting issues sending and receiving texts and videos.

At around 0750 GMT, outage reporting site Downdetector showed over 68,000 users had reported problems with the app in the United Kingdom. Problems were reported by 19,000 people in Singapore and 15,000 people in South Africa, it said.

The app has become a critical means of communication for households and businesses. When Whatsapp had an hours-long outage last October, it hit trading of assets from cryptocurrencies to oil, before traders switched to alternative platforms such as Telegram.

The app's latest outage comes during the festive season in India - its biggest market by user count- when people use the platform even more than usual to send season's greetings.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may have affected a larger number of users.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," a spokesperson for WhatsApp parent company Meta Platforms said on Tuesday.

#whatsappdown was trending on Twitter, with more than 70000 tweets and hundreds of memes flooding the internet.

"Don't recheck your internet connection... WhatsApp is down right now," a user tweeted.

(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bengaluru ; additional reporting by Nandan Mandayam and Supantha Mukherjee; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Mark Potter and Matt Scuffham)

Recommended Stories

  • Xi Jinping's party is just getting started

    China did not want another Mao, but the party did little to stop the rise of a more powerful leader.

  • WhatsApp is facing an outage, Meta working on a fix

    WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging app with over 2 billion users, is facing an outage, according to tens of thousands of users. WhatsApp has acknowledged the outage and says it is working to restore it. Users are unable to send or receive new messages, sign up for WhatsApp, update their profile information or privacy settings, they said.

  • WhatsApp today - latest: App not connecting as chats mysteriously go dark in major outage

    WhatsApp has been hit by a major outage that has forced all chats to go dark. WhatsApp is the biggest chat platform in the world, with well over two billion users, and is relied upon by a range of people and businesses every day. WhatsApp is, of course, trending on Twitter, as people flock to the site to see if it’s broken for everyone or just them.

  • Hard to be happy: Travis Etienne said reaching NFL milestones meaningless without a win

    Jaguars running back Travis Etienne had a career game on Sunday against the Giants -- except for a costly fumble and a loss.

  • Door open for Michael Gove as Rishi Sunak builds ‘government of all the talents’

    In the summer, Michael Gove’s Cabinet career was done. Seeing the writing on the wall as Liz Truss marched to the premiership, he retired from the front bench via a piece in The Times.

  • Asian shares mostly lower on worries over China outlook

    Shares were mostly lower Tuesday in Asia as markets remained jittery over the outcome of a Communist Party congress in China, where key reformers were excluded from the highest ranks of ruling party leadership. Hong Kong’s benchmark failed to hold onto early gains after a 6.4% selloff the day before that took it to its lowest close in over a decade. U.S. futures edged 0.1% higher but oil prices fall back.

  • Health: 'My illness is so rare it doesn't have a name'

    After years of battling, Debbie Schwartz hopes the UK's first clinic of its kind will give answers.

  • Britain risks deeper recession under Rishi Sunak, says City economist

    Rishi Sunak’s economic approach will lead to a deeper recession than previously thought but will keep a lid on interest rates, according to a top City economist.

  • Chrissy Teigen Has 🔥 Legs In A Minidress Pic, And John Legend Has Thoughts

    Chrissy Teigen is expecting another baby, and she just shared some pics of her toned legs in heels and a minidress on Instagram. Chrissy loves yoga and Pilates.

  • WhatsApp down: App not working as users unable to send or receive messages

    WhatsApp has broken, with users unable to send or receive messages. The world’s most popular messaging app appears to have stopped working, potentially affecting billions of users. WhatsApp does not maintain any official outlets to update users on outages.

  • California teacher accused of hiding missing teen for almost 2 years

    A California teacher is accused of hiding a missing teenager who vanished more than two years ago and reappeared at his family's home in March, authorities

  • Biden makes midterm pitch at DNC

    President Biden rallied supporters and called out prominent Republicans ahead of the November midterm elections at Democratic National Committee headquarters on

  • How Russian losses in Ukraine led to Putin’s nuclear threats

    Setbacks in its invasion of Ukraine have led to increased nuclear threats by Russia, echoing Cold War events like the little-known 1983 nuclear crisis between the Unites States and the Soviet Union.

  • Saudi Wealth Fund in Talks with Boeing, Airbus to Order 80 Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesSaudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is in talks with Boeing Co. and Airbus SE regarding orders for about 80 jets, the first aircraft purchases for a new national

  • 20 New iOS 16.1 Features You Need to Know About

    Here we go again: Apple’s next big iPhone update, iOS 16.1, is here, bringing a host of tweaks and improvements to the operating just over a month after it launched. Once it hits your iPhone, you’ll be able to peruse Apple’s short list of the new features and changes, including the launch of iCloud Shared Photo Library and Live Activities. However, Apple’s list is far from complete. While the changelog stands around eight features long, there are plenty more to discover. These are 20 new iOS 16.

  • Intel announces alliance for national security applications

    Intel Corp.'s semiconductor foundry business on Monday announced an alliance with industry partners to meet the design and production requirements of national security applications. Intel Foundry Systems launched its USMAG Alliance with other tech companies, including Siemens EDA, Synopsis and Intrinsic, according to a news release from Intel (Nasdaq: INTC). “As the only U.S.-based foundry with leading-edge process capabilities, IFS is uniquely positioned to lead this effort and galvanize the ecosystem to build a more resilient and secure supply chain for U.S. military, aerospace and government customers," Intel Foundry Services President Randhir Thakur said in the announcement.

  • The new iPad Pro is ludicrously fast (just like last year's model)

    Evaluating the new iPad Pro is a simpler task than the basic iPad that Apple announced alongside it last week. That iPad has been completely redesigned. But the 2022 iPad Pro is a minor iteration of the model released in early 2021, which was powered by the M1 chip. Now, with M2 Macs out in the wild, Apple decided its best tablet needed one, too. That new chip is by far the most notable change here. Otherwise, the design, screen, cameras, storage options, accessories and price are all the same. That’s not a big problem, though, because the iPad Pro was already an outstanding device — and the Liquid Retina XDR display Apple introduced on last year’s 12.9-inch model is still a simply outstanding screen. There are a couple new tricks here, like the Apple Pencil “hover” feature and the ability to shoot video in Apple’s ProRes codec, but by and large this iPad Pro isn’t angled at people who bought that M1 model. Instead, it’s just a case of Apple flexing its muscles by making the most powerful, spare-no-expense tablet that it can.

  • Why teens are giving up their smartphones and joining the 'Luddite Club'

    One teen says that switching to a flip phone gave her more space to think creatively, more time to read, and better concentration.

  • Dogecoin Layer 2 Dogechain Up 228% for the Week

    After steady declines over two months, DC spikes over 300% since Friday.

  • Oops! 61 crazy Prime Access Sale deals that Amazon forgot to end

    Amazon’s big Prime Early Access Sale was a huge success. It gave Prime members a special opportunity to shop the hottest deals of the holiday season. We saw so many best-selling products on sale at the lowest prices in 2022. Now, however, the first-ever Prime Early Access Sale is over. Or is it? 🎅🎄 Don’t … The post Oops! 61 crazy Prime Access Sale deals that Amazon forgot to end appeared first on BGR.