WhatsApp Sues India Government Over New Internet Rules

Saritha Rai
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc.’s messaging platform WhatsApp has filed a lawsuit challenging Indian rules that would require the company to provide access to encrypted messages, aggravating an already tense relationship between Silicon Valley giants and the government in a country where they have hundreds of millions of users.WhatsApp filed the lawsuit in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday evening, a spokeswoman confirmed. The case could come up for consideration as early as this week.“Requiring messages to trace chats is the equivalent of asking us to keep a fingerprint of every single message sent on Whatsapp which would break end-to-end encryption and fundamentally undermines people’s right to privacy,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday. “We have consistently joined civil society and experts around the world in opposing requirements that would violate the privacy of our users.”Whatsapp will continue to engage with the government “on practical solutions aimed at keeping people safe, including responding to valid legal requests for information,” it added in the statement. A spokesperson for the ministry of electronics and information technology wasn’t available for comment.Already facing growing regulatory scrutiny around the world, companies from Facebook to Twitter Inc. to Alphabet Inc.’s Google are in the crosshairs of India’s government, which in February introduced tightened rules governing social media, digital media and streaming operators. The regulations require the companies to have mechanisms to address user complaints, appoint compliance officers and submit monthly compliance reports.

Read more: Facebook, Netflix Face Fresh Scrutiny as India Tightens GripThe three-month deadline for the tech giants to comply ended on Tuesday and they are now required to take down unlawful content quickly. Under the policy, messaging apps are required to provide the identity of the originators of unlawful messages on their platforms, forcing the likes of WhatsApp to decrypt messages and dilute user privacy.WhatsApp has over half a billion users in India, where it has been enmeshed in a series of clashes with the government over the last couple of years. India’s ruling party has been under fire recently for trying to quell social media criticism of its handling of the Covid pandemic.

(Updates with attempt to seek comment from the government)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Currys launches huge bank holiday weekend sale: These are the best deals on TVs, laptops and Apple products

    The retailer’s ‘epic’ offers are now on across tech and appliances

  • FTSE 100 ends lower while Asia stocks trade mixed, Sensex opens higher

    Wall Street stocks close lower as well, giving up an early edge

  • India May Need to Borrow $22 Billion More to Pay States

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.India may need to borrow more for a second straight year to compensate its states for their revenue loss due to a shortfall in a nationwide consumption tax collection, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The additional borrowing requirement is estimated at 1.58 trillion rupees ($21.7 billion) in the fiscal year started April 1, said the people, who asked not to be identified citing rules. A panel on goods and services tax will meet on Friday to discuss compensation to states, among other issues.While the amount to be paid to states works out to 2.7 trillion rupees, the government is expected to muster only 1.1 trillion rupees, the people said.Calls made to a Finance Ministry spokesperson weren’t immediately answered.The amount is part of a compensation that the federal government agreed to pay states for any revenue loss on account of introduction of a nationwide GST. But the economic downturn caused by the world’s worst coronavirus outbreak risks hurting tax collection, possibly forcing the administration to consider additional borrowings.Should the borrowing materialize, it will be in addition to the over 12 trillion rupees budgeted this year to bridge the fiscal deficit gap. The RBI, has so far, been able to keep yields under check through its various moves such as ‘Operation Twist’ and the announcement of a one trillion-rupee bond purchase acquisition program for the current quarter. The benchmark 10-year yield is down 20 basis points to 5.97% this fiscal year.Any additional borrowing will replicate an arrangement followed last financial year, where New Delhi borrowed 1.1 trillion rupees on behalf of the states and passed them on as back-to-back loans, the people said. The decision on the extra borrowing, the amount and the timing would be made after consulting with the Reserve Bank of India and states, the people said.While the payment to states was initially supposed to be for five years starting 2017, the federal government last year extended its scope beyond 2022 to meet the revenue gap caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Government spending is key to sustaining the recovery of Asia’s third-largest economy from a rare recession last year.Although GST receipts have come in at more than 1 trillion rupees each month for seven successive months as of April, there are worries that it will slow amid regional lockdowns implemented by most states to curb the deadly second wave of the pandemic.The economic costs of the recent surge in cases are rising rapidly with economic losses estimated at $74 billion, all of it contained in the second quarter, Barclays Plc said in a report to clients on Tuesday. The bank lowered its economic growth forecast by 80 basis points to 9.2% for the fiscal year.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Watch Out Intel, AMD Is Getting Closer

    Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has gone from strength to strength in recent years. While the company has become a giant in the semiconductor industry, it has also been incrementally eating away at its traditionally much bigger rival Intel’s dominance. The wide gap has begun to close between the two companies and Northland analyst Gus Richard thinks it is about to get narrower still. “We expect by CY22 AMD will be 30% the size of INTC, up from 9.2% in CY18,” the 5-star analyst said. “We expect the delta between INTC and AMD GM will decrease by 13.1% during this period. Also, we estimate that AMD's GM to exceed INTC's in CY23. AMD’s market share gains are likely to continue in 2H:21 and CY22 driven by corporate client and server.” Richard expects AMD will have a “strong” Q2, but the analyst also points out that as the economy reopens, it is very likely the outsized demand for PCs seen during the pandemic era will fade. So, bad news for AMD, right? Not necessarily. Simply put, Richard thinks AMD’s recent products are better than Intel’s, and due to its competitor’s missteps, AMD has been making inroads with a hard-to-crack client base – corporate customers. Intel’s 14nm and 10nm shortages gave AMD a way into the corporate market, which the company can now build on. “We estimate that AMD currently has a 5% to 7% share of the higher-margin corporate client market and expect its share to accelerate as corporations dual source,” the analyst noted. There is also increasing evidence, says Richard, that Intel is more focused on “low-end” Chromebooks, which bodes well for “a strong 2H for AMD in the client market.” While Richard thinks AMD’s revenue share in PC clients amounts to approximately 20% right now, over the next couple of years, he expects it to get closer to 50%. Further bolstering the case for AMD is the anticipated closing of the Xilinx deal, which Richard believes will “significantly broaden AMD's IP portfolio and broaden its exposure to comms, industrial and automotive markets.” So, all good news for AMD but what are the implications for investors? Richard reiterated an Outperform (i.e., Buy) rating on the shares and keeps the $116 price target intact. Investors could be sitting on gains of 49%, should the analyst’s thesis play out in the year ahead. (To watch Richard’s track record, click here) Not all of Wall Street’s analyst corps are currently behind AMD but enough to merit a Moderate Buy consensus rating. This is based on 10 Buys, 7 Holds and 1 Sell issued over the past 3 months. The average price target clocks in at $105.40, implying shares will be changing hands for ~35% premium in one year’s time. (See AMD stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Car-free San Francisco streets: Residents debate reopening

    For Vanessa Gregson, the four-lane highway that borders the beach along San Francisco's Pacific Ocean is now an automobile-free sanctuary where she can blissfully ride her bicycle and enjoy the quiet. “You feel like you’re in nature, and you’re in San Francisco.” Like cities from Paris to New York that shut roads to motorists when the coronavirus hit, environmentally friendly San Francisco closed miles of streets to automobiles so people could exercise and socialize safely.

  • Trump calls New York criminal probe a 'witch hunt' and claims a poll shows he is the frontrunner in 2024

    "... Our prosecutors are politicized, and I will just have to keep on fighting like I have been for the last five years!" Trump said.

  • A woman's 23andMe kit revealed her biological father is a retired doctor who used his sperm in her mom's fertility treatment, lawsuit claims

    A lawsuit alleges Dr. Martin Greenberg used his sperm in Bianca Voss's intrauterine insemination in 1983. She'd paid him to find an anonymous donor.

  • Chip and Joanna Gaines reportedly donated $1,000 to a Texas school board candidate trying to ban teaching about systemic racism

    Chip and Joanna Gaines donated $1,000 to his sister Shannon Braun's campaign for a Texas school board. She wants to ban critical race theory.

  • The secret memo Bill Barr used to clear Trump of obstruction of justice, and why the Biden DOJ wants to keep it under wraps

    The Biden DOJ is in the unusual position of trying to shield one of the most controversial legal episodes of Trump's presidency from becoming public.

  • William Shakespeare, the first man in the world to publicly get the COVID-19 vaccine, died of an unrelated illness

    Coventry councillor Jayne Innes, his friend, said the "best tribute to Bill" is to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the BBC reported.

  • 'Greater Idaho' took one step closer to being a real thing this week, as 5 more counties have voted to secede from liberal Oregon in hopes of joining conservative Idaho.

    The proposed new border for the Greater Idaho movement would see more than 70% of Oregon's land be incorporated into Idaho.

  • Democrats consider the possibility of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seeking a restraining order against Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Greene recently chased Ocasio-Cortez down a hallway as the two left the House chamber, shouted at her, and accused her of supporting terrorists.

  • Seth Rogen says he doesn't understand comedians who complain about cancel culture: 'If you've made a joke that's aged terribly, accept it'

    "Jokes are not things that necessarily are built to last," Seth Rogen said recently while promoting his new essay collection, "Yearbook."

  • Rob Lowe says Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's move to Montecito, California, means 'the neighborhood is never going to be the same'

    "Once the royals move into your neighborhood, the neighborhood is never going to be the same," Rob Lowe told E! News' "Daily Pop."

  • Former prosecutors speculate on Trump's legal peril with new Manhattan special grand jury

    Grand jury proceedings are secret, so everything we know about the special grand jury Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. has reportedly convened to consider evidence against former President Donald Trump and other Trump Organization executives is either from unidentified sources or speculation by lawyers, especially former prosecutors. The new grand jury's existence, first reported by The Washington Post on Tuesday evening, has been corroborated by The Associated Press, The Wall Street Journal, and other news organizations. Special grand juries meet for several months — in this case, at least six, the Post reports — and they "are common when state prosecutors get to the point where they are ready to seek an indictment but the evidence is too complex or lengthy to present during the normal four-week term," Daniel Alonso, a former federal prosecutor and Vance's former chief assistant, tells the Journal. District attorneys don't generally bring cases to these juries unless they think they have evidence of a probable crime, former prosecutors say. "The prosecutors are convinced they have a case," Rebecca Roiphe, a former assistant Manhattan D.A., told the Post. "That's at least how I read it." That's also how CNN's Chris Cuomo and his panel read the situation. "This could be different things," including Vance finding "a way to leave it to the jury so if they come up short, it doesn't look like it was on him at the end of his term," Cuomo said. "Or, and this is more likely in this scenario, Cyrus Vance is ready to make a run at one of the most evasive targets we have ever seen. ... The big takeaway is, starting with this process, you may actually see Donald Trump get indicted." Tristan Snell, a former New York State assistant attorney general, predicted no indictments until after Christmas. Preet Bharara says news of a grand jury convened in the NY criminal probe of former Pres. Trump is part of prosecutor's "end game." Whether there is a charge against Donald Trump himself or not, the decision about that, I suspect is one that Cy Vance wants to make on his own." pic.twitter.com/Pw8FuI0wiW — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) May 26, 2021 At MSNBC, Rachel Maddow cheerfully reminded viewers that Vance's investigation isn't the only legal peril Trump finds himself in. No former president has ever been charged with a crime. Trump on Tuesday called Vance's investigation a political "witch hunt." More stories from theweek.comThe Fog of Trump is liftingBiden says he underestimated Trump's ability to spread 'the big lie'Biden needs some braggadocio

  • Kinzinger calls for Marjorie Taylor Greene to be kicked out of GOP conference over Holocaust remark

    “What we can do as a party is take a stand and say you don’t belong in our conference,” the Illinois lawmaker said.

  • Kelly Osbourne denies plastic-surgery speculation after people said she looked unrecognizable in a recent selfie

    Kelly Osbourne said in an Instagram video that she'd had only "a couple of injections" in her lips, jaw, and forehead.

  • Chris Cuomo Made a ‘Mistake,’ CNN Boss Jeff Zucker Tells Concerned Staffers

    Theo WargoCNN boss Jeff Zucker on Tuesday addressed network staffers’ concerns over the revelations that primetime star host Chris Cuomo advised his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on how to respond to the multiple sexual harassment allegations against him.During a Tuesday afternoon town-hall meeting with staff, Zucker claimed he understood the “unease” over Cuomo’s conduct, saying “in no uncertain terms” that it was a “mistake” for the primetime star to participate in strategy calls advising his politically powerful brother.“He did cross a line,” Zucker said.Last week, The Washington Post reported that Cuomo joined strategy calls helping plan his powerful brother’s rebuttals to mounting allegations that he harassed multiple women and made some female staffers feel uncomfortable. According to multiple sources who were present on one meeting, the CNN host even mentioned invoking “cancel culture” as a way to combat the claims.The CNN boss said he personally voiced his displeasure to Cuomo, and that he had considered the options for how to handle the star host’s unfolding scandal. Ultimately, Zucker said that rather than suspending Cuomo, the network decided the host should have to go on-air and personally apologize to his viewers.And so during his 9 p.m. ET broadcast, Cuomo declared that it “will never happen again” and insisted he “knows where the line is.”In a statement following the Post bombshell last week, CNN admitted “it was inappropriate to engage in conversations that included members of the Governor’s staff, which Chris acknowledges. He will not participate in such conversations going forward.” The network added that Cuomo would not be disciplined further.But the top anchor’s decision to secretly participate in the strategy calls assisting his embattled brother has, indeed, irked numerous network staffers. CNN insiders who spoke with The Daily Beast this week expressed frustration with the network’s handling of the incident, saying Cuomo should have faced more serious consequences.“I’m very disappointed in the network,” said one current on-air personality. “I think some disciplinary action, at a minimum, was required in this situation.” The source added, “As a woman who works here, I feel a little let down, to be honest.”Staff were particularly interested in Tuesday’s town hall following one of the more eventful weeks for the network following a high-profile sale and the departure of one noteworthy on-air contributor.During the call, Zucker said that Rick Santorum was given an opportunity to apologize for what the CNN boss referred to as the ex-senator’s “inappropriate and racist” comments about Native Americans, but because he refused to do so, the network ultimately fired the conservative pundit.And elsewhere in Tuesday’s town hall, Zucker downplayed the impact of AT&T’s decision to merge WarnerMedia, CNN’s parent company, with Discovery. Asked about whether CNN could be spun off as part of the deal, the network chief said he did not think that was “in the cards.”And when pressed on his own future at the network, Zucker said he plans to have “conversations with the right people very soon.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Leaked video from PGA Championship shows just how much Brooks Koepka doesn't like Bryson DeChambeau in golf's best and ugliest rivalry

    The years-old rivalry between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau nearly boiled over at the PGA Championship.

  • Larsa Pippen’s affair with a married man didn’t end well. His wife has choice words

    Larsa Pippen’s 2020 fling thing with Malik Beasley ended with a bit of a thud.