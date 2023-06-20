WhatsApps to bank calls: The scams midlifers are most susceptible to

The_scams_most_likely_to_trick_midlifers.jpg

Complacent midlifers could be at risk from scams, experts have warned – and, after years of hard work and saving, they have more to lose.

Even though you are less likely to fall victim to a scam as you get older, according to Action Fraud, the police reporting service, middle-aged people should still be wary of fraudsters targeting their wealth.

When they do get caught out, those aged 40 to 59 have more to lose than their younger counterparts, experts say.

Stuart Skinner, fraud and scam expert at NatWest, said people in this age bracket often assume they will not be scammed – but this is what makes them vulnerable.

He said: “People in their 40s and 50s are often the head of the family and are used to making decisions.

“They’re certainly in control of their faculties. They’re pretty experienced, but as a consequence, they’re almost a little bit too confident at times.

“So when they’re making decisions, they don’t perhaps always apply the same level of due diligence and judgement as maybe they should do because they almost feel like they know better.”

Fraudsters are using increasingly sophisticated techniques to target midlifers.

Telegraph Money asked fraud experts at two major banks to name the most common scams affecting people in this age group. This guide will help you spot the warning signs and avoid falling victim.

Now read: Why you don’t need to be rich to make your child a multi-millionaire

WhatsApp scams

WhatsApp scams have increased fourfold in the past year, with midlifers a frequent victim, according to TSB.

The most prevalent affecting those in their 40s and 50s is the “Hi Mum and Dad” scam.

Typically, what happens is you get a text from a scammer claiming to be your son or daughter often starting with the words “Hi mum” or “Hi dad”.

They’ll tell you their old phone was lost, damaged or is inaccessible, so they have a new one – with the unrecognised number they are texting you from now.

They’ll then ask you for money, for instance, to pay a bill or deal with a financial hardship.

There have also been instances where fraudsters have managed to access your chat history and use the information found within to seem more convincing.

Often the people falling victim to this scam will have children that are at university or around that age.

Most (80pc) of those who have lost money are mums rather than dads, TSB said, and the amount lost is usually around £500 to £1,000.

Stephanie Sinclair, a fraud expert at TSB, said people are caught out because they want to help their children. “Fraudsters prey on that goodwill,” she said.

She advised trying to call your child for confirmation. Either via the old number, which will still be reachable if the contact is a scam, or a video call.

“Facetime them, ring them, and interact with them in a way that can’t be mimicked by fraudsters,” she advised.

Most banks will warn you if the name on the bank account you are sending money to does not match the name you entered on the transfer. If this happens, use this as a reason to double check.

Sometimes scammers impersonating children will claim they do not have access to their usual bank account – so watch out for this.

Now read: Ever been a customer of BT, Apple or VW? You could be in line for a payout

Impersonation scams

Many scammers impersonate banks, HMRC, police and other trusted organisations when asking for money.

In the case of bank impersonations, Mr Skinner said a scammer will typically call and say they are a police investigator looking into your bank so they cannot bring them into the conversation. Or they will pretend to be from your bank’s fraud team.

They will then say they need to move your money to a safe account to prevent losses to fraud. Ironically, this safe account is nothing of the sort and once the funds are transferred you will have fallen victim to a scam.

When victims ask why the name of the payment recipient is not the bank, the scammer will claim it is the name of the bank manager who will be looking after your funds.

Mr Skinner said: “No bank would ever ask you to move your funds to a safe account.”

Scammers pretending to be HMRC tend to become more active around the time tax returns are due, when they know people are more likely to expect communications from the tax authority. Fake texts and emails tend to encourage people to click on links and part with their bank information..

There’s also a common phone scam to watch out for, where a recorded message tells you “there is a warrant out for your arrest” due to owing tax. Rest assured, HMRC would not issue this kind of correspondence to let you know about unpaid tax, so don’t be panicked into making a payment over the phone.

Investment and cryptocurrency scams

Investment scams, particularly those involving cryptocurrency, often target midlifers because they tend to have more money – and are looking for ways to use it.

Many investment scams originate on social media, with six out of ten coming from Instagram, according to TSB. Celebrities are often mentioned in the promotion of these scams.

After following a link and expressing an interest in the ‘investment’ a scammer will then contact you, impersonating a financial adviser or company representative promising big returns if you invest in the cryptocurrency or other scheme.

You may be assigned a trader and shown supposed returns clocking up on your account. However, when you ask for your money back the adviser will disappear.

Mr Skinner said the amounts lost to investment scams can be so large that the impact is lifelong and extremely damaging.

He said the cost of living crisis has also made people more desperate to top up their savings. Fraudsters also prey on the fear of missing out.

“Although there are some legitimate cryptocurrencies out there and crypto providers, there’s also a whole load of unscrupulous people that are using this as a kind of scam,” he said.

He recommended doing your due diligence when investing. Check the FCA warning list to make sure that the company you are dealing with has not been subject to a cautionary note and whether it is regulated by the watchdog.

“You’d be amazed how many people, just on the say-so of one interaction online, are happy to give away £50,000,” he said.

Ms Sinclair said victims are sometimes redirected to fake versions of legitimate platforms and websites, so it is a good idea to verify the website – for example by checking the web address – and the people you are speaking to.

Romance scams

Romance scammers can often target midlifers with extra disposable income. Victims are spread out evenly across ages, but nearly half of all financial losses are borne by those aged 51 to 65, according to TSB.

Typically, scammers will establish a virtual romantic relationship, messaging the victim for months and establishing trust, before they ask for money and disappear. This feeling of betrayal is part of what makes falling for a romance scam so upsetting.

With many relationships now starting online, it is easy to get duped.

Scammers will have a reason for asking for money, perhaps asking for money for a plane ticket to meet the victim. Ms Sinclair advised validating the stories of someone you are seeing online before sending money.

She said: “Before you send money at all, what we say is, speak to your loved ones. It’s often the best way to realise if you’re being targeted by a scam.”

It is advisable to meet people you are dating in a safe and public place in real life, before handing over any money, as scammers can more easily hide behind fake identities online.

If it is a long-distance relationship, regular video calls can also help to verify their identity.

Now read: Tips for getting a refund (that even the savviest shopper should read)

Invoice fraud

Midlifers often make big-ticket payments for things like builders’ fees for home renovations or buying a vehicle.

Invoices for purchases are increasingly being hijacked by scammers who will intercept an email chain and impersonate someone you were planning on paying, slipping their own bank details in instead.

They will claim the bank details need to be changed from what you were originally told at the last minute – that is a red flag.

In order to do this they will sometimes have gained access to your emails or those of the company you are dealing with - so make sure to change your passwords regularly.

In other cases you’ll receive a cold call from a scammer pretending to be a company you’ve purchased a product or service from – and trying to divert the payment.

Ms Sinclair said: “If there’s a sudden change of details, question why that would be.”

If a company tries to make a last minute change to payment details, verify this with them over the phone using a number you have separately to the email. Also watch for payee details which don’t match with the name of the company or service provider.

Ms Sinclair advised checking your communications and the payment information thoroughly to be sure your money will end up in the right place.

Have you been caught out by any of the above scams? Please share your experience in the comments section below

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.