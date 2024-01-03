WHBC host Jordan Miller reveals his son is battling cancer

Makaela Miller, a teacher in the Minerva Local schools, and Jordan Miller, a local radio host and journalist, pose with their son Xavier.

CANTON − Jordan Miller, the host of "Live and Local with Jordan Miller" on 1480-AM WHBC, has been off the air due to a family illness.

He expects to return Monday. Miller's show airs 10 a.m. to noon daily.

Miller, 27, and his wife Makaela, 25, revealed on Facebook that their 7-month-old son Xavier has neuroblastoma, a form of cancer found in young children. They said their son will undergo at least six weeks of chemotherapy. The rate of remission is high.

"Our thoughts and prayers continue for Xavier's recovery. As part of the WHBC Family, we will continue to support Makaela and Jordan as they work through the challenges they are experiencing," said WHBC general manager Larry Gawthrop in an email.

In a phone interview Wednesday, Jordan Miller shared the latest on his son and the experiences they have encountered.

"He's doing good for the most part. There are a couple side effects. There are moments when he's tired or a little agitated," Miller said. "But, honestly, he's really just our baby. The same person that he's always been."

Xavier C. Miller, the son of Jordan and Makaela Miller, is battling a form of cancer, neuroblastoma, commonly found in young children. He'll celebrate his first birthday in May.

Miller explained on Facebook that his son had been experiencing a slight cough for a while and doctors weren't too concerned, prescribing him antibiotics. Then, on Christmas night, his son's breathing noticeably changed and they took him to Akron Children's Hospital for an X-ray.

It was later discovered that Xavier had a tumor pushing on his lungs and wrapped toward his spine.

"We had gone to another hospital, choosing not to name, and the scan showed the tumor. The radiologist, who works primarily with adults, deemed it wasn't anything to really be concerned about," Miller said. "They told my wife it was just a cough. She didn't accept it."

The Millers then went to Akron Children's.

Miller, in sharing their experience, said the "first stop" for parents with children who are sick should be a children's hospital.

"They're going to be able to properly view and evaluate every scan, every diagnosis, every piece of information (because) a child's anatomy and an adult's anatomy are completely different. Akron Children's ... is the reason we have this treatment plan in place for our little boy."

Miller also has his own website, Jordan Miller News, and is the editor of the Free Press Standard in Carrollton. Makaela Miller is a teacher in the Minerva Local School District.

"Life in a blink of eye has changed," Jordan Miller said. "We've gone from planning our next vacation to spending every week at the hospital. We'll take all of that, man. Every bit. If it means in 15 years we get to watch our boy get his driver's license. If It means in 20 years we watch him graduate from college and in 30 years get married. We'll take it all if it means that we get to see him on the other side of this."

Reach Benjamin Duer at 330-580-8567 or ben.duer@cantonrep.com. On X (formerly Twitter): @bduerREP.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Jordan Miller, local radio host and journalist, says son has cancer